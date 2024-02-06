They are the U.S. House’s frequent fliers — representatives who have traveled the country and the world on official business paid for by private interest groups. Over the past decade, they have accepted nearly $4.3 million for airfare, lodging, meals and other travel expenses.

Almost one-third of those payments — just over $1.4 million — covered the costs for a lawmaker’s relative to join the trip.

From European enclaves such as Rome, Geneva and Copenhagen to oceanfront golf resorts on both American coasts, to Asia and Africa, the trips allow members and their families to stay in world-class resorts, spend days soaking up the culture and score reservations at the hottest restaurants in town.

Critics maintain the trips — paid for by nearly 200 advocacy organizations, nonprofits, and liberal and conservative think tanks — are no more than “influence-peddling vacations.”

Since 2012, hundreds of House members, closely split along party lines, and their staff, have taken at least 17,000 privately funded trips, congressional records show.

But a five-month investigation by Boston University and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland reveals how dozens of lawmakers legally turn the trips into free family adventures. The investigation examined 628 privately sponsored trips taken by lawmakers who topped the list of “frequent fliers” in the House in the past decade.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California, leads the list of frequent fliers with 45 trips since 2012. Lee has brought her grandson, spouse, sister, two daughters-in-law and two children on trips to Beijing, Berlin, two locales in Africa, as well as Istanbul, Israel and other destinations — with the family always flying business class and staying in five-star accommodations.

Lee declined interview requests. In an email, her spokesperson wrote, in part: “Congresswoman Lee has been in complete compliance with Ethics guidelines when traveling on privately funded official trips. As the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, these trips provide her an important opportunity to engage on foreign policy matters that inform her committee work and her work on behalf of her district and constituents.

“As one of the few Black lawmakers in these influential positions on foreign policy, she takes very seriously every opportunity she can to improve her understanding of global peace and security policy. Her legislative record speaks to that.”

The 24 House members who travel most frequently on the private sponsor dime took either their spouse, grandchild, sister, daughter-in-law or child with them on nearly 44% of their trips, congressional records show. House ethics rules permit funders to pay for one relative to join a trip.

“It seems like an egregious abuse,” said Beth A. Rosenson, a political science professor at the University of Florida and author of a 2009 congressional private travel study.

Allowing sponsors to pay for relatives to travel, Rosenson said, undercuts the sweeping 2007 House ethics reforms intended to distance lawmakers from special interest influence on trips, and insert more transparency into the process.

Some interest groups include lobbyists on their boards or accept money from foreign governments. When they pay the relatives’ trip costs, it heightens risks that lawmakers will feel indebted to those paying the big bills, Rosenson said.

“The member is not going to forget that the group paid for them and their spouse to go to Copenhagen, which I think is a huge problem,” Rosenson said. “It goes against the professed intent of the law, which is to reduce the influence that special interest groups have on members.”

The reforms, prompted by a 2006 scandal ensnaring public officials who took extravagant free trips from prominent Washington, D.C., lobbyist Jack Abramoff, resulted in stricter limits on lobbyists’ roles in private trips. For House leaders to approve trips, details on who pays, who goes, all expected costs and an hour-by-hour daily itinerary must be disclosed in advance. Members must participate in a full day of official programming per day on trips, and are generally expected to personally pay for recreational activities and entertainment not considered “official programming” under House travel rules.

House leaders have approved dozens of trip itineraries clearly listing recreational and entertainment activities. Trip disclosure records rarely indicate whether the sponsor or lawmaker pays for the leisure activities. The itineraries show that, in addition to the trip’s official purpose — such as a conference, policy summit or meeting with business or government leaders — opportunities for travelers include fishing, golfing, sightseeing, shopping, riverboat cruises, ceramic painting, museum and art gallery visits, hip-hop concerts, sunrise yoga and even an afternoon ballgame at Yankee Stadium.

Trip records also show the members’ relatives are rarely, if ever, part of official programs. That contrasts with federal executive branch spousal travel regulations, which require spouses to participate in formal events for funding to be approved.

House rules allow the travel, in part, so lawmakers can experience firsthand the challenges facing areas of the U.S. and the world, and enable Congress to better legislate, invest in, regulate and devise foreign policy for those regions.

Few of the 628 trips the frequent House travelers took were to impoverished regions or global trouble-spots, records show.

“These trips are not to problematic areas like Afghanistan or Iraq but usually to some sort of wonderful vacation spot like Paris or Brussels,” said congressional ethics expert Craig Holman of the nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen. “It is little more than a vacation designed to endear the member of Congress to whoever is paying for the trip.”

Some of the House members traveling frequently take a relative on nearly every trip, even local ones to Virginia or Maryland, trip records show.

Sponsors spent nearly $100,000 for Washington Democrat Rick Larsen’s wife, Tiia Karlén, to accompany him on 19 of his 24 trips since 2012, including $12,607.76 for a 2022 excursion to Madrid, trip records show.

In an emailed statement, Larsen wrote, in part: “Private nonprofit groups regularly invite members on approved trips. I am no exception to those invites. If the work is relevant to my district, my committee, or an issue where I am developing an expertise and time permits, I consider going. Then, if, and only if, the House Ethics Committee approves the travel consistent with the House Rules, will I participate in the trip.”

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Republican, took his wife Jeanne Lamborn on nearly every privately funded trip he took between 2012 and 2023. Sponsors ranging from The Heritage Foundation to The Aspen Institute to The German Marshall Fund of the United States underwrote almost $90,000 in costs for Jeanne Lamborn for 15 separate trips she took with her husband. The couple traveled the globe, staying in posh hotels and resorts in London, Vancouver, Jerusalem, Berlin, Prague, Nairobi, Buenos Aires and Reykjavik, as well as locales in the U.S., the records show.

A spokesperson for Lamborn did not respond to two emails and a call to his Washington office seeking comment.

In February 2020, a private car took Lee and her new husband, the Rev. Dr. Clyde Oden Jr., from the airport to luxe German resort Schloss Elmau, a historic icon nestled in the Bavarian Alps. With Lee attending a five-day forum on U.S.-German relations, Oden could enjoy the amenities of a hotel listed by Condé Nast as one of the best in the world. Oden’s trip tab: over $12,000, records show.

Illinois Democrat Jan Schakowsky brought her lobbyist husband, Robert Creamer, on 22 trips, staying in luxury hotels in London, Prague, Istanbul and São Paulo, among other destinations. Private sponsors, most frequently Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit The Aspen Institute, paid nearly $135,000 for Creamer’s travel since 2012, records show.