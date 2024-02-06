TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is widely regarded as the best player in Major League Baseball, and Ichiro Suzuki enters the Hall of Fame later this year, reminders that some of the top talent in American baseball is now Japanese.

That's a point of pride at home, but also a reason to worry.

What happens to baseball in Japan, to the country's pro league, if the stars all leave for the United States?

About a dozen Japanese played in MLB last season, headlined by Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. They came up through Nippon Professional Baseball and waited for free agency under the Japanese system, or were allowed to go earlier by their clubs.

But times are changing.

Two young stars — 19-year-old Rintaro Sasaki and 18-year-old Shotaro Morii — have moved directly to American baseball, bypassing NPB restrictions and unwritten societal norms of playing first in Japan. Sasaki is a freshman at Stanford, while Morii has a minor league contract with the Athletics.

Yamamoto signed a $325 million, 12-year deal last offseason and was asked a few weeks ago at spring training in Arizona if the loss of great players could hurt Japanese baseball.

“That’s a good question, a difficult question,” Yamamoto said through an interpreter. “There are lots of different opinions about it.”

The outflow from Japan

A slugging first baseman, Rintaro Sasaki skipped the NPB draft last year and signed to play college baseball at Stanford. He attended Hanamaki Higashi High School, the same high school as Ohtani and where Sasaki’s father, Hiroshi, is the baseball coach.

Sasaki will be eligible for the MLB draft in 2026.

“I don’t know how I will influence Japanese high school baseball players, but I’m just going on my path, my way,” he said speaking in English to The Associated Press.

His father has acknowledged pointing his son toward MLB rather than being the likely No. 1 draft choice in Japanese baseball. Sasaki can now earn money through name, image and likeness deals, just as other college athletes. Sasaki has such deals, all in Japan.

College athletes in the United States are also in line for millions more in revenue-sharing money.

Morii signed a $1.5 million minor-league deal in January with the A’s, a potential two-way player — a shortstop and pitcher.

“I didn’t want to regret about my decision when I think about my whole life and whole career,” Morii said through an interpreter after signing.

A third player — Japan's top pitcher Roki Sasaki — just left the Chiba Lotte Marines after four seasons to join the Dodgers. In general, Japanese players stay nine seasons before being granted free agency, though clubs can let them go earlier.

The 23-year-old Sasaki agreed in January to a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus. Under the rules, had he waited two more years, he might have landed a nine-figure contract and the club would have picked up a hefty fee.

It’s not clear why his Japanese club let him go early, seeming to take a financial hit. Some reports in Japan suggest he had an undisclosed contract that forced the club's hand.

Nippon Professional Baseball says local interest remains high

In a written statement to The Associated Press, NPB expressed confidence that baseball in Japan will remain popular despite the outflow of talent. It said its long history and traditions bolstered local support and cited “improved game production and fan service” as another factor in boosting attendance.