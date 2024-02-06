WASHINGTON (AP) — Now that House Republicans have passed an ambitious budget blueprint for President Donald Trump's agenda, its time for the hard work of turning ideas for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion of slashed spending into a bill that lawmakers warn could bring intense changes to Americans back home.

Republicans are insisting the costs of the tax breaks be partly paid for by the steep reductions in federal government spending as a way to ensure the nation's $36 trillion debt load doesn't not balloon to dangerous levels.

But deciding what to cut — health care, food stamps, green energy, government regulations or student aid — is a politically agonizing choice.

And it's not just the House that has to agree. GOP senators have their own plans. Their priority is to make the tax cuts permanent, rather than temporary, which would skyrocket the costs. Eventually the House and Senate must vote on a final package.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said after the late Tuesday vote.

It's the start of a weeks — if not months — long slog that is expected to consume the Congress as Republicans try to deliver on Trump's agenda and their own campaign promises.

Republicans say if they fail to act, the lower tax rates first approved in 2017 will expire, which would amount to a massive tax hike for many Americans. They believe the tax cuts will partly pay for themselves, unleashing economic growth and fresh revenues, though others say those projections are optimistic.

Democrats put up stiff opposition against the House GOP plan — one lawmaker dashed from California after a week’s stay in the hospital and another returned to Washington for the vote with her newborn son. Democrats will spend the weeks ahead warning Americans what's at stake.

“Republicans and Trump promised to lower costs on day one, and instead their priorities have been focused on ripping health care away from kids, moms and others who need it most,” said Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo., cradling her 4-week old son, Sam.

“All to fund tax breaks for billionaires like Elon Musk while increasing our national deficit by trillions of dollars," she said. "How can anyone show their face in their district after voting yes for this?”

Trump, during a free-wheeling Cabinet meeting Wednesday at the White House, insisted he will not touch the nation's premier safety net programs — Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security — but seek ways to root out what Republicans call waste, fraud and abuse.

“It won’t be ‘read my lips’ anymore,” Trump said, echoing President George H.W. Bush's no new taxes pledge. “We’re not going to touch it.”

But the math doesn't fully add up.

Without steep cuts to federal programs, Republicans won't be able to claim the savings they need to offset the costs of the tax breaks. And without offsetting the costs, conservative GOP lawmakers won't want to vote for the final package.

GOP senators on Wednesday met behind closed doors with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on next steps.

Initially approved during Trump's first term, many of the tax cuts were temporary and are expiring later this year. Keeping them would cost $4.5 trillion over the next decade —or more if they are made permanent as Senate Republicans want.