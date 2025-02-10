DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A performer at Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show unfurled a flag referencing both Sudan and the Gaza Strip, providing a brief protest referencing two wars shaking the Middle East.

Security at the stadium detained the performer shortly after waving the flag atop a car used as a prop in the performance. It's unclear if the performer, as of yet unnamed by authorities, would face any charges. The NFL said the person would be banned for life from NFL stadiums and events, while the company behind the halftime show said it was not part of the planned performance.

But what's happening in Gaza and Sudan? And how does it affect the wider world?

The Associated Press explains what's going on.

What's happening in the Gaza Strip?

The Gaza Strip is an enclave along the Mediterranean Sea bordered by both Egypt and Israel. It's some 360 square kilometers (140 square miles) — about the twice the size of Washington and 3½ times the size of Paris. But it's incredibly densely populated and was home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the start of the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.

That war began when Hamas, a militant group that's ruled Gaza since 2007, stormed across the border into Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking another 250 hostage. Israel responded with a devastating ground and air campaign striking across Gaza, killing more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between fighters and noncombatants in their count. Much of the territory has been obliterated.

A ceasefire in the war began Jan. 19 and is still holding. Palestinian militants have freed hostages while Israel has released Palestinians held in prisons there. However, worries remains over whether the peace will hold. Comments by President Donald Trump, who was on hand Sunday night for the Super Bowl, suggesting the U.S. was “committed to buying and owning Gaza,” also have upended discussions about the enclave's future.

The Palestinians want the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for a future state of their own, with east Jerusalem as its capital. That long-sought, two-state solution for the decadeslong conflict is backed by Mideast nations and much of the international community. Israel has expressed openness to the idea of resettling Gaza’s population, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday calling it ”a revolutionary, creative vision." Hamas, the Palestinians and much of the world have rejected it.