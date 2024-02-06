Shortly before he was hanged by the Nazis in 1945 at age 39, Dietrich Bonhoeffer reportedly told a fellow prisoner: “This is the end — for me the beginning of life.”

It was – more than he knew.

Even as the German theologian — a Lutheran — was anticipating eternal life in heaven, his death marked the beginning of his ever-growing reputation as a martyr and hero to the cause of anti-Nazi resistance.

Churches worldwide commemorate him in statues and stained glass. Readers have explored him in books about and by him, particularly his blunt calls to sacrificial discipleship. “When Christ calls a man, he bids him come and die,” he famously wrote.

He’s been widely quoted – and misquoted. People across the ideological spectrum have claimed Bonhoeffer would support their side on issues ranging from the Vietnam War to post-9/11 militarism to same-sex marriage to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

And the battle for Bonhoeffer is fiercer now than ever, nearly 80 years after his death.

“The desire to harness Bonhoeffer’s moral capital for partisan ends has intensified as knowledge of his life and witness has expanded, and as American society has grown more polarized,” scholar Stephen Haynes wrote in the book, “The Battle for Bonhoeffer.”

Numerous Bonhoeffer scholars and relatives signed statements in recent months decrying the use of his words and example in causes they say would have appalled him – such as modern-day religious nationalism and xenophobia in the United States and Europe.

Meanwhile, his story came to the big screen in late 2024 in a new biopic, “Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.” It's slated to begin streaming in late January. Like Bonhoeffer himself, the movie and its provocative marketing have been strongly debated.

Even the film’s creators and distributors aren’t seeing eye to eye over the latter’s depiction of Bonhoeffer as an apparent gun-wielding assassin in promotional materials -- something scholars and family members say is bad history.

It is “completely outrageous,” said Ruggero Schleicher-Tappeser of Berlin, a great-nephew of Bonhoeffer. “It conveys a completely wrong image of the person of Bonhoeffer and his context.”

Born in 1906 in Breslau, Germany, Bonhoeffer was devout from an early age and felt drawn to the ministry. He completed his doctoral dissertation at 21 and continued his seminary studies in New York. There he worshipped at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, where he was shaped by the deep faith and social conscience of the Black church tradition.

As the Nazis took over Germany and hurtled it toward war and genocide, Bonhoeffer opposed their coopting of the Protestant churches – exemplified in the movie by a bishop who praises Adolf Hitler as a “true savior” sent by God to restore Germany.

During World War II, Bonhoeffer and other family members were part of a secret anti-Hitler conspiracy within the German intelligence service. Bonhoeffer carried messages to foreign contacts and helped arrange the passage of 14 Jews to safety in Switzerland.

Bonhoeffer knew of and supported an ultimately unsuccessful plan to assassinate Hitler. Contrary to the impression given by the “Bonhoeffer” movie poster, he wasn’t actively involved in its operations. However, the Nazis eventually uncovered his resistance work and executed him after two years’ imprisonment.

One of Bonhoeffer’s brothers was also executed. So were two brothers-in-law, including Schleicher-Tappeser’s grandfather.

Schleicher-Tappeser said his grandmother taught him values that the family brought to their resistance work: “To be to behave in an honest way. To seek for truth.”

He said that family legacy prompted more than 80 descendants of Bonhoeffer’s siblings to make a public statement in October against right-wing movements in the U.S. and Europe.

“Never would he have seen himself associated with far-right, violent movements such as Christian Nationalists and others who are trying to appropriate him today,” the statement said. “He would have strongly and loudly condemned these attitudes.”

Leaders of the International Bonhoeffer Society and other scholars issued a similar statement in October. They decried the founding document of Project 2025 for quoting Bonhoeffer to support their call for sharply moving U.S. policies to the right. Some key contributors to Project 2025 are joining the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The Project 2025 document applied Bonhoeffer’s concept of “cheap grace” to progressives it claimed supported causes that didn’t cost them personally. The scholars retorted that using Bonhoeffer to “discredit protection of refugees and care for the environment … is a cheap trick.”

Some of the controversy centers on author and radio host Eric Metaxas, whose best-selling 2010 biography, “Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy,” boosted awareness of Bonhoeffer particularly in evangelical circles. Metaxas sought in part to show Bonhoeffer’s motivations in a deep Christian faith, offsetting claims that he had become liberal or secular.

“A lot of people, their lives are changed by the story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, and that’s why I wanted to write the book,” he said in an interview.