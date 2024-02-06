What we know about the deadly passenger jet crash in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger jet burst into flames while landing at an airport in South Korea on Sunday, killing 179 people in one of the deadliest air disasters in that nation's history. There were only two survivors, officials said.

Video showed the plane skidding across the airstrip, overrunning the runway and crashing into a barrier at the airport about 290 kilometers (180 miles) south of Seoul on Sunday. Its front landing gear apparently was not deployed.

Here are some things to know about crash:

What preceded the deadly fire?

The pilot sent out a distress signal shortly before the plane overshot the end of the runway, officials said.

Footage aired by South Korean television channels showed the plane skidding — and apparently without its landing gear deployed. The jet overran the runway and hit a barrier, trigging a fiery explosion. Footage showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the plane, which was engulfed in flames.

The 15-year-old Boeing 737-800 jet was arriving from Bangkok when the crash happened at 9:03 a.m. Sunday in the town of Muan.

Workers have retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of the plane’s black box, which will be examined by government experts investigating the cause of the crash and fire, Senior Transport Ministry official Joo Jong-wan said.

What do we know about casualities?

The jet operated by Jeju Air had 181 passengers and crew. Of those, a total of 179 people perished in the crash and ensuing fire; only two crew members survived, officials said.

Family members wailed as officials announced the names of some victims at a lounge in the Muan airport.

Kim E-bae, Jeju Air’s president, bowed deeply with other senior company officials as he apologized to bereaved families and said he feels “full responsibility” for the incident. Boeing also extended condolences and said in a statement on X that it is ready to support the company in dealing with the crash.