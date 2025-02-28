WASHINGTON (AP) — Key Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been stalwart supporters of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the blowup between the Ukrainian leader and President Donald Trump is threatening to change that.

Zelenskyy had traveled to Washington to sign a deal that would give the U.S. access to its mineral riches as Trump attempts to pressure Ukraine into a deal to end the war with Russia. Although support for Ukraine has waned among GOP congressional members in the three years since Russia invaded, key Republicans hoped the deal would revive American support for Kyiv.

Instead, the fallout from a heated Oval Office exchange between Trump, Zelenskyy and Vice President JD Vance has many Republicans — even those who previously backed Ukraine — scolding Zelenskyy. For other GOP lawmakers who have long criticized U.S. support for Ukraine, the exchange was an opportunity to laud Trump for berating Ukraine's leader. And for Democrats, it was proof that Trump is playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here's what congressional lawmakers are saying as the future of Ukraine hangs in the balance:

Republicans who have supported Ukraine in the past

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, South Carolina:

Graham called the meeting a “complete, utter disaster” and said he’s “never been more proud” of Trump.

“What I saw in the Oval office was disrespectful and I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again."

SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO:

“Thank you @POTUS for standing up for America in a way that no President has ever had the courage to do before. Thank you for putting America First. America is with you!”

HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADER STEVE SCALISE, Louisiana:

“President Trump is fighting for PEACE around the world and is putting America First as our best negotiator — he’s the only one to get Russia to the table to consider a serious and lasting peace agreement with Ukraine.”

REP. DON BACON, Nebraska:

“A bad day for America’s foreign policy. Ukraine wants independence, free markets and rule of law. It wants to be part of the West. Russia hates us and our Western values. We should be clear that we stand for freedom.”

REP. MIKE LAWLER, New York:

“Diplomacy is tough and often times there are serious differences of opinion and heated exchanges behind closed doors. Having this spill out into public view was a disaster — especially for Ukraine.”

REP. BRIAN FITZPATRICK, Pennsylvania:

“It was heartbreaking to witness the turn of events that transpired in today's meeting regarding Ukraine's future. It is time to put understandable emotions aside and come back to the negotiation table.”