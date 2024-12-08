Angelina Jolie portraying opera singer Maria Callas in the movie “Maria” and a Jamie Foxx Netflix comedy special are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Snoop Dogg teams up with Dr. Dre on an album, Elton John looks back at his 50 years in the spotlight in the documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late” and Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for “Paris & Nicole: The Encore."

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM DEC. 9-15

— If you didn’t make it to the theater to see “Joker: Folie à Deux” (and according to the lackluster box office, most didn’t), it’s streaming on MAX on Dec. 13. Todd Phillips’ musical sequel to the Oscar winning “Joker” has Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the mentally ill Arthur Fleck, imprisoned and awaiting trial for his crimes, and adds Lady Gaga as an obsessive fan and love interest. Jake Coyle in his review called it a theoretically interesting film that’s curiously dull. It cratered with critics and fans, but perhaps more audiences will now take a chance on this very unconventional sequel.

— Elton John looks back at his 50 years in the spotlight in a new documentary, “Elton John: Never Too Late,” streaming on Disney+ Dec. 13. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the film features never before seen footage and new interviews and reflections from John as he prepares for his final North American concert at Dodger Stadium.

— Angelina Jolie portrays opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s “Maria,” streaming on Netflix Dec. 11. The movie plays out during the final week of her life, flashing back over her difficult childhood, her grand career and her tumultuous affairs. As I wrote in my review, “This is a biopic as opera — an emotional journey fitting of the great diva, full of flair, beauty, betrayal, revelations and sorrow.” Jolie even trained to sing for the role and her voice, they’ve said, is woven into the audio. If you liked “Spencer” and “Jackie,” “Maria” is a no-brainer. Jolie may even get another Oscar nomination out of it.

— The Blake Lively-led adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s “It Ends With Us” arrives on Netflix on Monday. Lively stars as Lily Bloom in the romantic drama, which became a minor sensation at the box office, opposite Justin Baldoni, who also directs, and Brandon Sklenar. In his AP review, Mark Kennedy wrote that it was “uneven” and “tries to balance the realities of domestic violence inside a rom-com and a female-empowerment movie.” Instead, he added, “it veers too close to melodrama.”

— A community grapples with the discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of a Catholic Church run Indian residential school in Canada in “Sugarcane,” an emotional and revelatory documentary from Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie. The investigation exposes the harrowing abuses inflicted on Indigenous children at these segregated boarding schools. It streams on Hulu and Disney+ on Tuesday.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM DEC. 9-15

— What else could Snoop Dogg do for his 20th album but team up for a project produced entirely by Dr. Dre. Out Friday, “Missionary” is described as the sequel to Snoop’s 1993 debut “Doggystyle” — the only other full-length collaboration between the two giants of hip-hop — a NSFW meeting of minds featuring guest verses from Eminem, 50 Cent, Sting, Method Man, Jelly Roll, Tom Petty, BJ the Chicago Kid, Jhené Aiko and more. If the previously released singles, “Outta Da Blue” “Gorgeous” and “Another Part of Me” are evidence of what is to come, the holidays will have arrived early this year.

— DMX, the iconic hip-hop artist behind the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here)” whose distinctively gruff voice and thoughtful messages in his rhymes made him one of rap’s biggest stars, died in 2021. Now, a new posthumous release from the rapper will arrive on Dec. 13 via Def Jam Records: “Let Us Pray: Chapter X.” DMX’s voice is unmistakable, and with contributions from Snoop Dogg, Mary Mary, Killer Mike, MC Lyte, LeCrae, Terrace Martin, Lena Byrd Miles and RoyzNoyz Orchestra, the album makes for some can’t-miss listening.

