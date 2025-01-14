All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 14, 2025

What to know from Pete Hegseth's fiery confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect

MARY CLARE JALONICK and LOLITA BALDOR, Associated Press
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. speaks as Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., right, listens at the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. speaks as Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., right, listens at the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the committee ranking member, left, speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., looks on. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the committee ranking member, left, speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., looks on. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., left, Committee chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., center, and Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member, right, during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., left, Committee chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., center, and Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member, right, during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Defense secretary is publicly facing senators for the first time after weeks of questions from Democrats — and praise from Republicans — about his “unconventional” resume.

Pete Hegseth, a former combat veteran and TV news show host, says he will be a “change agent” and a “warrior” for the department as Republicans demand new and strong leadership in the Pentagon. Democrats say Hegseth’s lack of experience, his past comments about women and Black troops and allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct, make him unfit to serve.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., called Hegseth’s nomination to lead the Defense Department “unconventional” but compared him to Trump, and said that may just be what makes him an “excellent choice.”

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Hegseth lacks “the character and the competence” to lead the Pentagon. Reed he has voted to confirm the nine previous Defense secretaries, including in Trump’s first term, but will not support Hegseth.

His confirmation would be an “an insult to the men and women who have sworn to uphold their own apolitical duty to the Constitution,” Reed said.

Here are some takeaways from Hegseth’s confirmation hearing:

A 'warrior culture' at the Pentagon

Hegseth told senators that Trump’s primary charge to him was “to bring the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense” and that “he wants a Pentagon laser focused on warfighting, lethality, meritocracy, standards, and readiness. That’s it. That is my job.”

Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden’s Pentagon for encouraging diversity and say there is no place for “woke” culture in the military.

Reed said he wants Hegseth to explain why diversity makes the military weak and “how you propose to ‘undo’ that without undermining military leadership and harming readiness, recruitment, and retention.”

“Our military is more diverse than it has ever been, but more importantly, it is more lethal than it has ever been,” Reed said. “This is not a coincidence.”

Hegseth replied that it was “precisely right the military was a forerunner in courageous racial integration in ways no other institutions were willing to do” but argued that modern diversity and inclusion policies “divide” current troops and didn’t prioritize “meritocracy.”

A secretary with 'dust on his boots'

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Republicans have praised Hegseth's lack of a high-level leadership role. “It’s time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm,” he said.

Hegseth would not be the first defense secretary to have served in combat — far from it. An array of previous secretaries have had combat service, dodging bombs and leading troops into the fight, including current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was a leader in the initial invasion into Iraq.

Lt. Col. Jim Mattis, Trump’s first Defense secretary, fought in the Gulf War and later retired as a four-star general. And Trump’s final acting Pentagon chief, Chris Miller, served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army special forces officer. He later retired as a colonel.

Chuck Hagel, who served under former President Barack Obama, was first former enlisted soldier to become Defense secretary, and he served as a sergeant on the front lines in Vietnam.

‘Equal standards’ for female troops

Hegseth made overtures to women and Black troops, an attempt to blunt some of the criticism of his previous comments that women should “straight up” not serve in combat and his suggestions that some Black troops may not be qualified.

"It would be the privilege of a lifetime, if confirmed, to be the secretary of defense for all men and women in uniform,” Hegseth said.

At the same time, he implied that the Pentagon has lowered standards for women to fight without giving examples of those standards. “The standards need to be the same and they need to be high,” Hegseth said, adding that where those standards have been eroded to meet diversity quotas, that should be under review.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, told Hegseth that his quotes about women are “terrible” and harmful to morale.

“You will have to change how you see women to do this job,” she said.

In response to Hegseth's repeated comments, a senior defense official said that “the standards for military service have not been lowered,” and that the standards are based on each field and based on ability, not gender.

____

Associated Press writers Matt Brown, Tara Copp and and Lisa Mascaro contributed reporting.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 14
What Americans think about Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defense Sec...
WorldJan. 14
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in deadly arrest of B...
WorldJan. 14
Blinken makes case for post-war reconstruction, security and...
WorldJan. 14
Judge says the New Orleans Police Department can begin the p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wildfires latest: Firefighters prepare for dry conditions and strong winds
WorldJan. 14
Wildfires latest: Firefighters prepare for dry conditions and strong winds
Polish town invites Elon Musk to buy its castle for his European headquarters
WorldJan. 14
Polish town invites Elon Musk to buy its castle for his European headquarters
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson call time on their relationship
WorldJan. 14
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson call time on their relationship
France’s new prime minister announces renegotiation of contested plan to raise the retirement age
WorldJan. 14
France’s new prime minister announces renegotiation of contested plan to raise the retirement age
The eye behind the lens: AP photographers on pictures capturing horror and emotions of LA fires
WorldJan. 14
The eye behind the lens: AP photographers on pictures capturing horror and emotions of LA fires
Contaminated drinking water is a growing concern for cities facing wildfires
WorldJan. 14
Contaminated drinking water is a growing concern for cities facing wildfires
Al Capone called it his sweetheart. The pistol that saved his life is coming to Vegas
WorldJan. 14
Al Capone called it his sweetheart. The pistol that saved his life is coming to Vegas
Kate returns to cancer center where she was treated to offer gratitude to medical teams
WorldJan. 14
Kate returns to cancer center where she was treated to offer gratitude to medical teams
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy