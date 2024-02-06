A major winter storm forecast to produce heavy snow, significant ice and frigid temperatures was set to begin in the central U.S. on Saturday and move east over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is what to know about the storm expected to affect millions in the eastern two-thirds of the country:

Major winter storm sets up

A large system made landfall along the West Coast on Friday afternoon, bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest with snow expected in the Cascade Mountains, according to meteorologists.

The system will be responsible for the development of a major winter storm from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic this weekend into early next week.

Snow to fall throughout Central Plains and move east

By Saturday evening, widespread heavy snow is likely in areas between central Kansas and Indiana, especially along and north of Interstate 70, where there is a high chance of at least 8 inches (20.3 centimeters).

For places in the region that typically experience the highest snow totals, it may be the heaviest snowfall in at least a decade, meteorologists said.

The storm will then move into the Ohio Valley, where severe travel disruptions are expected. It will reach the Mid-Atlantic states on Sunday into Monday.

Blizzard conditions possible

Wind gusts higher than 35 mph (56 kph) and heavy rates of snowfall could lead to blizzard conditions, particularly in Kansas and nearby portions of the Central Plains by Sunday morning.

Whiteout conditions may make driving dangerous to impossible and heighten the risk of becoming stranded.