DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia is set to host talks Tuesday between the United States and Ukraine after an argument erupted during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Feb. 28 visit to the White House.

Riyadh, the capital of the oil-rich kingdom, may seem like an unusual venue for talks aimed at smoothing over relations after the blowup. But Saudi Arabia under its assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been positioning itself as an ideal location for possible peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow and even the first face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Here’s what to know about why this meeting is taking place and Saudi Arabia's role:

Why are these talks happening?

U.S. and Ukrainian officials will meet after the Oval Office meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance descended into an extraordinary 10-minute argument before journalists.

Trump at one point admonished Zelenskyy by angrily saying: "You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country." Zelenskyy ended up leaving the White House without signing a deal that included granting the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. Kyiv hoped that deal would ensure the continued flow of U.S. military support that Ukraine urgently needs as it battles Russia in the war that began after Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Where will these talks take place?

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry in a statement Friday identified the location for the talks as Jeddah, a port city on the Red Sea. It's not clear why the kingdom picked Jeddah as opposed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital city where the initial Russia-U.S. talks took place on Feb. 18. However, Jeddah has hosted other diplomatic engagements in the past and is home to royal palaces.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said the kingdom would continue to pursue “a lasting peace to end the Ukrainian crisis.”

“The kingdom has continued these efforts over the past three years by hosting many meetings on this matter,” the Foreign Ministry said.