SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Investigators continue to search for a college student from Virginia who vanished earlier this month while visiting the Dominican Republic with five other people during spring break from classes.

Sudiksha Konanki was last seen March 6 during a power outage at the Riu República Hotel in the beach resort town of Punta Cana.

Dominican police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are involved in the search for Konanki, a 20-year-old student from the University of Pittsburgh.

What are the facts about her disappearance?

Police say she disappeared at a beach by the hotel before dawn, as she and other guests had headed outside amid the power outage.

Her family says her belongings, including a phone and wallet, were left with her friends, although she's known to always carry her phone.

Konanki and five other female students flew to the country on March 3.