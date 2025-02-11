NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams was thrown a lifeline when the Trump administration moved to drop federal corruption charges against the embattled leader of America’s largest city.

It marked an extraordinary deviation from longstanding norms of federal prosecutions, but, in many ways, was entirely expected, given the months of political intrigue involving closed-door talks and public overtures between the Democratic mayor and Republican president.

Here’s what you need to know:

Did the mayor just reach a plea deal or get a pardon?

Neither. The Justice Department on Monday simply ordered prosecutors to drop the charges before the case even goes to trial, which had been set for April.

In a two-page memo, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, second in command at the U.S. Justice Department, directed prosecutors in New York to dismiss the bribery charges against Adams “as soon as is practicable."

He also ordered the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York to halt the ongoing investigation into the mayor's conduct — at least for now. Bove said prosecutors should review the case sometime after the November mayoral election to see if the charges should be revived.

“There shall be no further targeting of Mayor Adams or additional investigative steps prior to that review,” Bove added.

Prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office had yet to comment on the directive or file any paperwork with the court to begin the process of formally dropping the case.

Why are the feds seeking to drop the charges?

The decision wasn’t based on the “strength of the evidence” against Adams or the “integrity and efforts” of the career prosecutors who worked on the case, Bove said in his memo.

Instead, the high-profile prosecution — the first against a sitting New York City mayor — has “improperly interfered” with Adams' reelection campaign, he said.

The case has also been distracting the Democratic executive from advancing the priorities of the Republican White House, namely around immigration, argued Bove, who previously served on Trump’s legal team when he was convicted of falsifying business records in New York last year.

“The pending prosecution has unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime that escalated under the policies of the prior Administration,” he wrote.

Is it unusual to drop a case against a public official like this?

Extremely. While prosecutions against elected officials occasionally fall apart for reasons related to the strength of the evidence, it is an extraordinary departure for the Justice Department to drop a case because an accused person is perceived to be a likely political ally.

And while judges and prosecutors do sometimes adjust the timing of a trial or an indictment to avoid the appearance that they are interfering in with an election, it is extremely rare to drop an existing case entirely for that reason.