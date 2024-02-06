FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A travel ban was lifted on influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are both charged with human trafficking in Romania, and they are headed to the United States, officials said Thursday.

The brothers are avid supporters of President Donald Trump and have millions of online followers. it wasn't clear under what conditions the Tates were allowed to leave Romania, or where in the United States they were headed.

Here are some things to know about the Tate Brothers:

Who are the Tate Brothers?

Andrew Tate, 38, and Tristan Tate, 36 are dual U.S.-British citizens.

Andrew Tate is a former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist who has amassed more than 10 million followers on X. He also runs an online academy where he says he teaches young men how to get rich and attract women. Tristan Tate is also a former kickboxer.

What are they charged with in Romania?

The Tate brothers and two Romanian women were arrested in Bucharest in late 2022.