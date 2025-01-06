All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 6, 2025

What to know about the Meta glasses the New Orleans attacker used to scout the French Quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who

Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Mark Zuckerberg holds a pair of Orion AR glasses during the Meta Connect conference, on Sept. 25, 2024, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
FILE - Mark Zuckerberg holds a pair of Orion AR glasses during the Meta Connect conference, on Sept. 25, 2024, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who drove a truck into a crowd of people in New Orleans on New Year's Day, killing 14, had previously scouted the French Quarter and recorded video with his Meta smart glasses, the FBI said.

On Oct. 31, Shamsud-Din Jabbar recorded video with the glasses as he cycled through the French Quarter and plotted the attack, said Lyonel Myrthil, FBI special agent in charge of the New Orleans field office. Jabbar also wore the glasses, which are capable of livestreaming, during the attack, but did not activate them.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, declined to comment.

Here's what the glasses are capable of:

What are Meta glasses?

Meta glasses, made in partnership with Ray-Ban, are frames with a built-in camera, speakers and artificial intelligence that can be controlled with your voice, buttons and some simple gestures. Some functions, such as listening to music or interacting with Meta's AI assistant, require the device to be either paired with a phone or able to access the internet.

The wearable does not have a display built into the lens, unlike some past industry attempts at building augmented-reality smart glasses. However, Meta has said it is working on a pair of glasses that will give users a fully holographic experience.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

What the glasses can do

One of the glasses' main selling points is the ability to capture images and video using the onboard camera, then upload those files to Instagram or Facebook. You can also livestream, but only to Meta's compatible social platforms.

You can also use the glasses to make audio and video calls, message people or listen to music.

The camera also allows Meta's AI assistant to see what you’re seeing, allowing it to translate text into multiple languages (spoken back to you, or shown on a paired phone app), and answer simple questions, such as searching the nearest landmark to your location. The glasses are largely a hands-free experience so you will be talking to your device — and it will reply.

What the glasses can't do

The glasses currently cannot perform complex tasks that other digital assistants might be able to, like booking you a reservation at a restaurant or giving you turn-by-turn directions while you're on the move. And there's no display in the lens, so there isn't a viewfinder for framing photos or video.

There are also visual indicators built into the system that allow bystanders to know when you're shooting video or taking photos. This LED privacy indicator stays on while you use the camera functions. According to Meta, you can't disable this light to be more discreet in your actions.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 6
Shooting attack on a bus carrying Israelis in the occupied W...
WorldJan. 6
Congress is ready to certify Trump's election win, but his J...
WorldJan. 6
Austrian far-right leader meets president as expectations mo...
WorldJan. 6
Pope wraps up busy Christmas season by calling for culture o...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Biden, in 11th hour action, bans new offshore oil and gas drilling in most federal waters
WorldJan. 6
Biden, in 11th hour action, bans new offshore oil and gas drilling in most federal waters
Harris will oversee certification of her defeat to Trump four years after he sparked Capitol attack
WorldJan. 6
Harris will oversee certification of her defeat to Trump four years after he sparked Capitol attack
Indonesia launches free meals program to feed children and pregnant women to fight malnutrition
WorldJan. 6
Indonesia launches free meals program to feed children and pregnant women to fight malnutrition
France's former President Sarkozy standing trial over alleged campaign funding by Libya's Gadhafi
WorldJan. 6
France's former President Sarkozy standing trial over alleged campaign funding by Libya's Gadhafi
They fled from extremists. Now the government in Burkina Faso tries to hide their existence
WorldJan. 6
They fled from extremists. Now the government in Burkina Faso tries to hide their existence
Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande eschews Glinda pink for pale yellow (brick road) silk
WorldJan. 6
Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande eschews Glinda pink for pale yellow (brick road) silk
Afghans arrive in the Philippines to complete visa processing for resettlement in US
WorldJan. 6
Afghans arrive in the Philippines to complete visa processing for resettlement in US
Jimmy Carter raised climate change concerns 35 years before the Paris Accords
WorldJan. 6
Jimmy Carter raised climate change concerns 35 years before the Paris Accords
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy