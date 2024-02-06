What to know about the Menendez brothers' resentencing plea

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erik and Lyle Menendez will have to wait until next year for a decision on whether they should have the possibility of freedom from prison more than 30 years after killing their parents, a judge said.

The shotgun killings of Jose and Kitty Menendez on Aug. 20, 1989, in their Beverly Hills mansion captured the public’s attention. Prosecutors argued the Menendez brothers killed their parents for financial gain. The brothers’ attorneys never disputed the pair killed their parents, but argued that they acted out of self-defense after years of emotional and sexual abuse by their father.

After an initial mistrial, the brothers were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Los Angeles County prosecutors recommended the resentencing for the brothers last month, arguing that they had demonstrated good behavior and rehabilitation in prison. They have support from their family, and attorneys have presented new evidence of the sexual abuse the brothers allege they suffered at the hands of their father.

Here are some things to know about the case:

What happened Monday?

LA County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic held a hearing to discuss the Menendez brothers’ bid for freedom.

Their lawyers first filed a habeas corpus petition — a request for a court to examine whether someone is being lawfully detained — in May 2023, asking a judge to consider new evidence of their father’s alleged sexual abuse.

After renewed public interest in the case since the recent Netflix drama and documentary released, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón asked the judge to give the brothers a new sentence of 50 years to life, which could make them immediately eligible for parole because they were less than 26 years old when they killed their parents.

On Monday, however, Jesic said he could not move forward with the hearing scheduled for Dec. 11 due to the amount of evidence he needed to go through. He postponed the hearing to Jan. 30.

Who supports the brothers' release?

Erik and Lyle Menendez have the support of almost their entire extended family, who gathered to call for their release last month.

The brothers’ two aunts took the stand on Monday in support of their release. Joan Andersen VanderMolen, Kitty Menendez’s sister who turns 93 on Tuesday, and Teresita Baralt, Jose’s older sister who is 85, both said they wanted their nephews to come home. They said they had kept in contact with the brothers while they have been in prison, though they had not seen them in person for years.