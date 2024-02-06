WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Sean Duffy to become transportation secretary in his new administration, positioning him to oversee a complex system that includes pipelines, railroads, cars, trucks, airlines and mass transit systems, as well as funding for highways.

Here are some things to know about Duffy.

He is a former member of Congress

Duffy, 53, is an attorney who represented Wisconsin in the House for nine years after he was elected as part of the tea party wave in 2010. He served from 2011 to 2019, when he resigned, citing a need to care for his large family. In the House, Duffy was a member of the House Financial Services Committee and chairman of its subcommittee on housing and insurance.

Duffy is the second Fox-affiliated host to be tapped by Trump

Duffy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020 and has been one of Trump’s most visible defenders on cable news, a prime concern for the media-focused president-elect. He currently serves as co-host of “The Bottom Line” on Fox Business.

Trump announced last week Pete Hegseth, a co-host of “Fox and Friends Weekend,” as his pick for defense secretary.