What to know about Hurricane Milton as it speeds toward Florida

Not even two weeks after Hurricane Helene swamped the Florida coastline, Milton has strengthened rapidly into a Category 5 hurricane on a path toward the state.

The system is threatening the densely populated Tampa metro area — which has a population of more than 3.3 million people — with a potential direct hit and menacing the same stretch of coastline that was battered by Helene.

Traffic was thick on Interstate 75 heading north Monday as evacuees fled in advance of the Milton. Crews are also hurrying to clear debris left by Helene.

Follow AP’s coverage of tropical weather at https://apnews.com/hub/weather.

When will Milton make landfall?

According to the National Hurricane Center’s Live Hurricane Tracker, Milton will make landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday. It’s expected to weaken slightly to a Category 3 storm when it hits the shore in the Tampa Bay region, which has not endured a head-on hit by a hurricane in more than a century.

It could retain hurricane strength as it churns across central Florida toward the Atlantic Ocean. That would largely spare other states ravaged by Helene, which killed at least 230 people on its path from Florida to the Carolinas.

Where is the storm now?

Milton intensified quickly Monday over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press briefing Monday afternoon that the hurricane is already far stronger than what was predicted two days ago.

With maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (285 kph), the National Hurricane Center said, the storm’s center was about 675 miles (1,085 kilometers) southwest of Tampa by late afternoon.