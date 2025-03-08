What to know about Hollywood icon Gene Hackman's and his wife's deaths

Actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease likely a week after his wife died of hantavirus but may not have realized she was dead in their New Mexico home because he showed severe signs of Alzheimer's disease, authorities said Friday.

Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead Feb. 26. Authorities previously said they did not suspect foul play, and immediate tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative.

What we know about the deaths

Both were ruled to be from natural causes, chief medical examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell said. Hackman's death was tied to heart disease with Alzheimer’s disease contributing. Authorities linked Arakawa's death to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by the droppings of infected rodents.

The last known communication and activity by Arakawa was on Feb. 11, when she visited a grocery store, pharmacy, pet food store and entered a gated community in Santa Fe where the couple lived, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said. Hackman’s pacemaker last showed signs of activity a week later, with an abnormal heart rhythm Feb. 18 — the day he likely died, Jarrell said.

While there's no reliable way to know for sure when each died, all signs point to their deaths coming a week apart, Jarrell said.

Hackman's body was found in the home’s entryway, and Arakawa's body was found in a bathroom. Thyroid medication pills prescribed to Arakawa were found nearby and weren’t listed as contributing to her death, Jarrell said.

Investigators earlier retrieved personal items from the home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones. One of the couple’s three dogs was found dead in a crate near Arakawa. Authorities initially misidentified the breed.

The sheriff's office considers the investigation still open until it finishes checking into cellphone data and receives results from a planned necropsy of the dog.

What is hantavirus?

The virus typically is reported in spring and summer, often when people are exposed to mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas. It can cause a severe, sometimes deadly lung infection called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.