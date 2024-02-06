President Donald Trump, who made the deportation of migrants a central part of his campaign and presidency, said Wednesday that the U.S. will use a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold tens of thousands of people who can't be sent back to their home countries.

“We’re going to send them out to Guantanamo,” Trump said at at the signing of the Laken Riley Act.

Here's a look at the U.S. naval base and its history:

How does the U.S. government use the base at Guantanamo Bay?

While the U.S. naval base in Cuba is best-known for the suspects brought in after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, it also has a separate facility used for decades to hold migrants.

The Migrant Operations Center holds those detained at sea, many from Haiti and Cuba.