All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldJanuary 29, 2025

What to know about Guantanamo Bay, the base where Trump says he'll send migrants

President Donald Trump, who made the deportation of migrants a central part of his campaign and presidency, said Wednesday that the U.S. will use a detention center at

Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a building in Cuba carries the Spanish message "Republic of Cuba. Free American Territory," behind a gate marking the border with the U.S. Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a building in Cuba carries the Spanish message "Republic of Cuba. Free American Territory," behind a gate marking the border with the U.S. Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking before signing the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking before signing the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump, who made the deportation of migrants a central part of his campaign and presidency, said Wednesday that the U.S. will use a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold tens of thousands of people who can't be sent back to their home countries.

“We’re going to send them out to Guantanamo,” Trump said at at the signing of the Laken Riley Act.

Here's a look at the U.S. naval base and its history:

How does the U.S. government use the base at Guantanamo Bay?

While the U.S. naval base in Cuba is best-known for the suspects brought in after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, it also has a separate facility used for decades to hold migrants.

The Migrant Operations Center holds those detained at sea, many from Haiti and Cuba.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The nonprofit International Refugee Assistance Project said in a report last year that the migrants are held in “prison-like” conditions. It said migrants there were “trapped in a punitive system” indefinitely, with no accountability for the officials running it.

The U.S. has leased Guantanamo from Cuba for more than a century. Cuba opposes the lease and typically rejects the nominal U.S. rent payments.

Does the U.S. have sufficient space for Trump's plans?

Trump has vowed to deport millions of people living illegally in the U.S., but the current Immigration and Customs Enforcement budget only has enough funds to detain about 41,000 people.

ICE detains migrants at its processing centers and privately operated detention facilities, along with local prisons and jails. It has no facilities geared toward detention of families, who account for roughly one-third of arrivals on the southern U.S. border.

During Trump’s first term, he authorized the use of military bases to detain migrant children. In 2014, then-President Barack Obama temporarily relied on military bases to detain immigrant children while ramping up privately operated family detention centers to hold many of the tens of thousands of Central American families caught illegally crossing the border.

U.S. military bases have been used repeatedly since the 1970s to accommodate the resettlement of waves of immigrants fleeing Vietnam, Cuba, Haiti, Kosovo and Afghanistan.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 29
Takeaways from RFK Jr.'s first confirmation hearing as Trump...
WorldJan. 29
Kansas unveils a mural honoring 'rebel women' who campaigned...
WorldJan. 29
Newly spotted asteroid has a tiny chance of hitting Earth in...
WorldJan. 29
Senate confirms Zeldin to lead Environmental Protection Agen...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Despite chaos over Trump White House's funding pause, FAFSA forms and student loans still available
WorldJan. 29
Despite chaos over Trump White House's funding pause, FAFSA forms and student loans still available
Cold-stunned green sea turtles are recovering at a Florida marine life center
WorldJan. 29
Cold-stunned green sea turtles are recovering at a Florida marine life center
Dutch police arrest three suspects after the theft of a priceless golden helmet from Romania
WorldJan. 29
Dutch police arrest three suspects after the theft of a priceless golden helmet from Romania
Fear hits east Jerusalem as Israel moves to close UN Palestinian refugee agency
WorldJan. 29
Fear hits east Jerusalem as Israel moves to close UN Palestinian refugee agency
Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis
WorldJan. 29
Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis
Rihanna makes rare court appearance at the LA trial of her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky
WorldJan. 29
Rihanna makes rare court appearance at the LA trial of her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky
Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal grants after widespread confusion
WorldJan. 29
Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal grants after widespread confusion
Judge set to sentence former Sen. Bob Menendez, who was convicted of taking bribes of cash and gold
WorldJan. 29
Judge set to sentence former Sen. Bob Menendez, who was convicted of taking bribes of cash and gold
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy