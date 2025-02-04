SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The Trump administration and the president of El Salvador said Monday that they'd struck a deal allowing the U.S. to ship both detained migrants and imprisoned citizens to the tiny Central American nation, which has suspended some basic rights as it battles powerful street gangs.

The U.S. government cannot deport American citizens and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that “there are obviously legalities involved. ”

“We have a Constitution,” he acknowledged. ”But it’s a very generous offer ... obviously, the administration will have to make a decision.”

Bukele has made El Salvador’s stark, harsh prisons a trademark of his aggressive fight against crime. Since March 2022, more than 84,000 people have been arrested, many with little to no due process.

Even before the campaign against gangs, El Salvador’s prisons were notoriously violent and overcrowded but the crown jewel of Bukele's fight is the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, he opened in 2023.

In slickly produced videos, prisoners in boxer shorts are marched into prison yards and made to sit nearly atop each other. They are packed into cells without enough bunks for everyone.

At the time, Bukele tweeted: “El Salvador has managed to go from being the world’s most dangerous country, to the safest country in the Americas. How did we do it? By putting criminals in jail. Is there space? There is now.”

Even before his announcement with Rubio, Bukele had planned to put more people in prison.

What is the CECOT?

Bukele ordered the mega-prison built as he began his campaign against El Salvador’s gangs in March 2022. It opened a year later in the town of Tecoluca, about 45 miles east of the capital.