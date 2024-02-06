All sections
November 27, 2024

What stores are open on Thanksgiving? Not many since most stay closed to prepare for Black Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Thanksgiving and the formal launch of the

MATT OTT, Associated Press
FILE - Customers shop at a grocery store in Chicago, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
FILE - Customers shop at a grocery store in Chicago, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - CVS pharmacy and drive-thru signs are seen outside of a CVS store in Park Ridge, Ill., April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
FILE - CVS pharmacy and drive-thru signs are seen outside of a CVS store in Park Ridge, Ill., April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A UPS driver loads packages for delivery in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A UPS driver loads packages for delivery in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Thanksgiving and the formal launch of the holiday shopping season, Americans will again be consumed with the annual trifecta of turkey, travel and transactions — lots of them.

While most big U.S. retailers are closed on Thanksgiving Day, many will open early the following day — Black Friday, the unofficial start of the holiday gift-buying season and the biggest shopping day of the year.

Here’s what is open and closed this Thanksgiving, and a travel forecast from the experts at AAA auto club.

Government Buildings

Government offices, post offices, courts and schools are closed.

Banks and the stock market

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Thursday; however, markets reopen on Friday for a shortened trading day, wrapping up at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Package Delivery

Standard FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Thanksgiving, although some critical services will be offered at certain locations.

Retailers

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving but most stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving, but most stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Macy's will be closed on Thanksgiving, but most stores will have extended hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl's will be closed on Thanksgiving, but many stores will be open as early as 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Check your local location for hours.

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on Black Friday. Check your local store's website for hours.

CVS will close early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Walgreens will close most of its stores on Thanksgiving. Check your local store for more information.

Grocery Stores

Most national grocery store chains are open on Thanksgiving for those last-minute turkey day needs, although many close early. Check your local store for details.

Travel

With most schools closed Thursday and Friday, the long Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

AAA projects a record 79.9 million travelers would head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. For the first time, AAA’s forecast included the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving Day to better capture the flow of holiday travelers.

This year’s projection of nearly 80 million travelers is an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year and 2 million more than in 2019.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

