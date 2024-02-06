On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case involving Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender people under age 18.

At least 26 states have adopted laws restricting or banning such care for minors, and most of those states face lawsuits.

The nation's top court will be weighing whether Tennessee’s law violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, requiring that people in similar circumstances be treated the same under the law. Both sides in the case claim they are acting to protect minors from harm.

Gender-affirming care is supported by the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical groups. Here’s a look at what’s typically involved:

Evaluation and diagnosis happen first

Young people who persistently identify as a gender that differs from their sex assigned at birth are often referred to clinics where teams from various medical specialties provide gender-affirming care.

Such care begins with an evaluation, which can include a pediatrician and a mental health specialist who assess the degree of distress, if any, the young person is experiencing.

Those who meet defined criteria may be diagnosed with what’s called gender dysphoria if their distress is continuous and significant.

Some young people and their families may decide to try a social transition involving a new hairstyle, clothing, name or pronouns. Experts agree that allowing children to express their gender in a way that matches their identity is beneficial.

Chazzie Grosshandler, 18, of Chicago, said she was 9 years old when she told her parents she was a girl and “not just a boy who likes girly things.” She started receiving care two years later.

“The first-ever step of gender-affirming care for me was when I told my parents that I was a girl and that I had felt this way for a long time and that they accepted me,” she said. “I think people get really confused when they hear the word ‘care’ that it has to be something medical. But the truth is that it’s more than just medical. It’s love and acceptance.”

Puberty blockers can be a next step

A subset of young people may be offered additional interventions such as puberty blockers to ease distress and give them time to explore their gender identity.

The drugs, known as GnRH agonists, block the release of key hormones involved in sexual maturation. They’ve been used for decades to treat precocious puberty, an uncommon medical condition that causes puberty to begin abnormally early.

The medication starts after a young person show early signs of puberty — enlargement of breasts or testicles. This typically occurs around age 8 to 13 for those assigned female at birth and a year or two later for those assigned male at birth.

The drugs can be given as injections every few months or as arm implants lasting up to a year or two. Many of the effects are reversible — puberty and sexual development resume as soon as the drugs are stopped. Researchers are exploring the effects of puberty blockers on bone development, but no research has shown an increased risk for bone fractures.

Young people can stay on puberty blockers for several years.