SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Law enforcement authorities on Friday requested a court warrant to formally arrest South Korea’s impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, who was in his third day at a detention center after his lawyers failed in a last-minute effort to secure his release.

Yoon, who was apprehended on Wednesday in a massive law enforcement operation at his residence, faces potential rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, which set off the country’s most serious political crisis since its democratization in the late 1980s.

Yoon’s detention, authorized by a court warrant compelling him to face investigation after repeatedly ignoring summonses from law enforcement, was valid until 9:05 p.m Friday. But he will remain in custody as a Seoul court deliberates whether to put him under formal arrest.

If Yoon is arrested, investigators can extend his detention to 20 days, during which they will transfer the case to public prosecutors for indictment.

Attempting to break through legislative gridlock, Yoon imposed military rule and sent troops to the National Assembly and election offices, but the standoff lasted only hours after lawmakers who managed to get through a blockade voted to lift the measure. The opposition-dominated assembly voted to impeach him on Dec. 14.

A court-ordered arrest could lead to an extended period in custody for the conservative president, who faces both criminal charges and a Constitutional Court ruling in the coming weeks that will determine whether he is dismissed or reinstated to office.

Here’s what Yoon faces at a moment that could determine his political fate:

What’s ahead?

On Friday afternoon, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading a joint investigation with police and the military, requested the Seoul Western District Court to grant a warrant for Yoon’s formal arrest.

The court will hold a hearing Saturday afternoon, which Yoon may or may not attend, before it decides whether to grant his arrest. That could come sometime over the weekend or early Monday.

Details of the arrest warrant request wasn’t immediately available. In issuing a warrant for Yoon’s detention this month, the court stated that he was facing potential charges of leading a rebellion.

After undergoing more than 10 hours of questioning on Wednesday at the anti-corruption agency’s headquarters in Gwacheon, during which he exercised his right to remain silent, Yoon boycotted questioning for a second straight day on Friday as his supporters maintained that the investigation was illegal.

In a message to his supporters, conveyed through lawyers, Yoon said he was doing well in detention and thanked them for coming out to the streets in cold weather to show their “fervent patriotism.” Hundreds of Yoon supporters gathered near the Seoul Western District Court, shouting slogans calling for his release.