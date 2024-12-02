When towns along the Great Lakes get buried in drifts of blowing snow, like several have over the past few days, weather experts start talking about the “lake effect."

Lake-effect snow often occurs in relatively narrow bands that dump copious amounts of snow. The weather phenomenon can drastically increase snowfall totals, and it may slam one area and leave another just miles away untouched.

Over the weekend, parts of upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan saw nearly 4 feet (1.2 meters) of lake-effect snow.

Here's a look at how it works:

Cold air passes over the lakes

In the United States, the lake effect typically begins when cold air — often from Canada — blows in over the Great Lakes' warmer waters.

Warming air from the lakes then pushes the moisture in the sky higher into a zone most conducive to snowfall because of its temperature. That creates clouds capable of dumping lots of precipitation downwind, said Phillip Pandolfo, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s office in Buffalo, New York.

Most of the moisture needed for lake-effect snow does not actually come from the lakes, but rather from cold air that blows over them.

“It’s a common misconception that the lakes are a tremendous source of moisture,” Pandolfo said. “In practice, we actually need the air to actually have enough moisture in it before it really starts going over the lakes."