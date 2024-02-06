What diversity does — and doesn't — look like in Trump's Cabinet

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration is set to be less diverse than President Joe Biden's administration, but several people of color and women appear likely to serve in top roles.

While Trump vigorously campaigned against diversity and inclusion efforts in business and government, his Cabinet selections and other high-profile staffing choices include some barrier-breaking nominations. The Cabinet, if confirmed, is set to be one-third women and include some historic firsts.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s pick to lead the State Department, would be the first Latino secretary of state. Scott Bessent, an American hedge fund manager and Trump’s pick to lead the Treasury Department, would be the first openly gay man in that post.

Susie Wiles, Trump’s choice for White House chief of staff, will also be the first woman to serve in the position.

Scott Turner, a former NFL player who led the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in the first Trump term, will serve as secretary of housing and urban development. Turner, who is Black, will be the fourth confirmed HUD secretary of color since 2014. Neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who is also Black, served in that post under Trump.

Trump's first administration also included some historic firsts, including Veteran spy Gina Haspel serving as the first female director of the CIA, but, overall, it still lagged behind his predecessors on diversity.