All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 25, 2024

What diversity does — and doesn't — look like in Trump's Cabinet

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's

MATT BROWN, Associated Press
FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump greets Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., during a campaign rally at J.S. Dorton Arena, Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump greets Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., during a campaign rally at J.S. Dorton Arena, Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration is set to be less diverse than President Joe Biden's administration, but several people of color and women appear likely to serve in top roles.

While Trump vigorously campaigned against diversity and inclusion efforts in business and government, his Cabinet selections and other high-profile staffing choices include some barrier-breaking nominations. The Cabinet, if confirmed, is set to be one-third women and include some historic firsts.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s pick to lead the State Department, would be the first Latino secretary of state. Scott Bessent, an American hedge fund manager and Trump’s pick to lead the Treasury Department, would be the first openly gay man in that post.

Susie Wiles, Trump’s choice for White House chief of staff, will also be the first woman to serve in the position.

Scott Turner, a former NFL player who led the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in the first Trump term, will serve as secretary of housing and urban development. Turner, who is Black, will be the fourth confirmed HUD secretary of color since 2014. Neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who is also Black, served in that post under Trump.

Trump's first administration also included some historic firsts, including Veteran spy Gina Haspel serving as the first female director of the CIA, but, overall, it still lagged behind his predecessors on diversity.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The incoming administration is set to include some people of color in other high-profile roles.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former biotechnology executive and 2024 GOP presidential candidate, will co-lead an outside advisory committee on government efficiency with billionaire Elon Musk. Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, is Trump's pick to serve as director of national intelligence, the chief coordinator of the nation's intelligence departments. Gabbard is of Samoan descent and Ramaswamy is Indian American.

Mehmet Oz, a former TV doctor who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Pennsylvania, has been tapped by Trump to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. And Janette Nesheiwat, a physician and Fox News personality, is Trump's pick to serve as surgeon general. Nesheiwat is the daughter of Christian Jordanian immigrants; Oz is Turkish American and would be the first Muslim to serve in the role.

Trump’s Cabinet also includes a wide breadth of ideological diversity with some nominees holding views broadly considered eccentric in Washington. Others have clashing opinions on priorities for the incoming administration like trade and foreign policy.

____

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 25
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is retiring from international s...
WorldNov. 25
Dow hits another record as stocks rise
WorldNov. 25
Israel launches new airstrikes on Lebanon as leaders draw cl...
WorldNov. 25
Joe Biden begins final White House holiday season with turke...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge rejects request to sideline a San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she’s transgender
WorldNov. 25
Judge rejects request to sideline a San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she’s transgender
Bah, humbug! Vandal smashes Ebenezer Scrooge's tombstone used in 'A Christmas Carol' movie
WorldNov. 25
Bah, humbug! Vandal smashes Ebenezer Scrooge's tombstone used in 'A Christmas Carol' movie
Formula 1 expands grid to add General Motors' Cadillac brand and new American team for 2026 season
WorldNov. 25
Formula 1 expands grid to add General Motors' Cadillac brand and new American team for 2026 season
So you're gathering with relatives whose politics are different. Here are some tips for the holidays
WorldNov. 25
So you're gathering with relatives whose politics are different. Here are some tips for the holidays
Democrats plan to elect new party leader just days after Trump's inauguration
WorldNov. 25
Democrats plan to elect new party leader just days after Trump's inauguration
Special counsel moves to dismiss election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump
WorldNov. 25
Special counsel moves to dismiss election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump
Kansas stays at No. 1 ahead of showdown vs. No. 11 Duke; Ole Miss, Mississippi St back in AP Top 25
WorldNov. 25
Kansas stays at No. 1 ahead of showdown vs. No. 11 Duke; Ole Miss, Mississippi St back in AP Top 25
UCLA moves up to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women's basketball poll for first time in history
WorldNov. 25
UCLA moves up to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women's basketball poll for first time in history
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy