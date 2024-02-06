TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — For the final two months of his captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli Keith Siegel was forced to lie down at all times in a cramped room. For most of his ordeal there was little electricity or running water, which made hygiene impossible, he said.

When he returned to Israel last week, gaunt and pale, the first words to his family, according to his brother, Lee Siegel, were: “I’m back, I’m home.”

Then, he asked, “What can I do to help bring the other hostages home?”

Hostages are returning after 15 months in captivity as part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, and with their freedom, the first details of their ordeals are emerging.

Their accounts, told mostly through relatives, are shining a light on what the roughly 75 captives who remain in Gaza are facing, and are driving families of the released captives to keep up their public campaign until everyone is free.

“My family and I traveled the globe, knocking on every door, sharing our story with anyone who would listen,” Siegel’s wife, Aviva, a former hostage, told reporters after the release of her husband.

“We must not rest. We must not turn away," she said, adding that the "hostages remaining in Gaza deserve better.”

After 15 months of devastating war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire deal last month. Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostages during the attack; around 75 remain in Gaza. About half are presumed by Israel to be dead.

More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but says more than half the dead are women and children. The first stage of the ceasefire calls for a pause in fighting, the release of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and an increase in humanitarian aid for Gaza. Another three hostages are expected to be released on Saturday.

The families of the hostages and their supporters have waged a tireless campaign in Israel and abroad to keep public attention on their loved ones and secure their release.

Their commitment to securing the release of all the remaining hostages is made all the more difficult because extension of the ceasefire is not guaranteed and relies on renewed negotiations between Israel and Hamas to carry the deal into a second phase, when more hostages are expected to be freed.

Siegel, 65, originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was taken captive along with Aviva from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the communities hardest hit in Hamas' attack. She was released in a brief ceasefire in November 2023.

Lee Siegel, 73, said his brother told the family he was moved frequently and that for about six months he was kept alone, separate from other hostages. Beyond what his captors told him, he had very little exposure to the outside world, other than hearing rare snippets of radio or TV reports.