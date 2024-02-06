Westminster Kennel Club dog show gears up to crown a champion

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of dogs. Hundreds of breeds. And just one top dog will be crowned at the Westminster Kennel Club show Tuesday night.

The best in show trophy will be awarded around 11 p.m. in New York to one of seven finalists.

Four finalists were chosen Monday: a bichon frisé called Neal, a whippet and repeat runner-up known as Bourbon, a shih tzu called Comet who’s been a finalist before, and a German shepherd named Mercedes, who came in second last year.

Three more finalists will be selected Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden. Among the dogs who advanced to the semifinals is Penny the Doberman, who was picked as best of her breed.

Despite her dignified, focused appearance, Penny can be “a mush,” said breeder and co-owner Theresa Connors-Chan of Ontario, Canada. “She’s bossy, but she’s lovely.”

A Westminster win is considered the most prestigious award in the U.S. dog show world. Winners get a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights, but no cash prize.

Every dog at Westminster is a titled champion, and but they also are household pets. Some also do therapy work, search-and-rescue or other canine jobs.

“A good German shepherd is an all-purpose dog,” says co-breeder and co-owner Sheree Moses Combs of Wardensville, West Virginia. Some of her pups have become service dogs for wounded veterans, she said.

“Dog shows are fun, but that is what our breed is all about,” she said.

Big dogs had their day at Westminster on Tuesday, when “working” breeds had their turns in the ring. First-round competitor Brina, for instance, is a 158-pound Neapolitan mastiff.