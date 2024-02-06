A columnist who has worked at The Washington Post for four decades resigned on Monday after she said the newspaper's management decided not to run her commentary critical of owner Jeff Bezos' new editorial policy.

“It breaks my heart to conclude that I must leave,” Ruth Marcus, who has worked at the newspaper since 1984, wrote in a resignation letter.

Her exit is the latest fallout from the billionaire owner's directive that the Post narrow the topics covered by its opinion section to personal liberties and the free market. The newspaper's opinions editor, David Shipley, had already resigned because of the shift.

The storied newspaper has been in a free fall, financially and editorially, over the past year. Marcus, who worked in the news and opinion departments during her career, is “the bedrock of The Washington Post, embodying the history of the place as well as the talent and accomplishments of its journalists,” said Paul Farhi, a former media reporter there.

Marcus said that the Post's publisher, Will Lewis, declined to run her column, which she described as “respectfully dissenting” from Bezos' edict. It was the first time in nearly 20 years of writing columns that she's had one killed, she said.

The decision “underscores that the traditional freedom of columnists to select the topics they wish to address and say what they think has been dangerously eroded,” she wrote. Her resignation letter was first reported by The New York Times.

A Post spokesperson said Monday that “we're grateful for Ruth's significant contributions to The Washington Post over the past 40 years. We respect her decision to leave and wish her the best.”

Is it unusual for a publisher to strike down a news column?

While Bezos and Lewis have the right to make such decisions — they're the bosses — “that has not been the tradition,” Farhi said. He likened it to how the Justice Department, while technically under White House control, has generally operated independently. Editorial writers and columnists, paid to give their opinions, usually decide what to write, he said.

The danger is that a decision by the publisher not to allow a column to go forward can make readers question whether the viewpoints of writers are truly their own, he said. Worse yet, it could taint the news department, which by most accounts is aggressively covering the new administration.