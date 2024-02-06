All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 27, 2024

Warren Upton, the oldest living survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, dies at 105

HONOLULU (AP) — Warren Upton, the oldest living survivor of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the last remaining survivor of the USS Utah, has died. He was 105.

AUDREY McAVOY, Associated Press
Warren Upton sits for a portrait with his daughter Barbara Upton at his home in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Warren Upton sits for a portrait with his daughter Barbara Upton at his home in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Warren Upton walks with his care giver Eva Martinez, in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Warren Upton walks with his care giver Eva Martinez, in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Warren Upton holds a portrait at his home in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Warren Upton holds a portrait at his home in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONOLULU (AP) — Warren Upton, the oldest living survivor of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the last remaining survivor of the USS Utah, has died. He was 105.

Upton died Wednesday at a hospital in Los Gatos, California, after suffering a bout of pneumonia, said Kathleen Farley, the California state chair of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.

The Utah, a battleship, was moored at Pearl Harbor when Japanese planes began bombing the Hawaii naval base in the early hours of Dec. 7, 1941, in an attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Upton told The Associated Press in 2020 that he had been getting ready to shave when he felt the first torpedo hit the Utah. He recalled that no one on board knew what made the ship shake. Then, the second torpedo hit and the ship began to list and capsize.

The then-22-year-old swam ashore to Ford Island, where he jumped in a trench to avoid Japanese planes strafing the area. He stayed for about 30 minutes until a truck came and took him to safety.

Upton said he didn't mind talking about what happened during the attack. Instead, what upset him was that he kept losing shipmates over the years. By 2020, there were only three crew members of the Utah still alive, including himself.

There were an estimated 87,000 military personnel on Oahu on the day of the attack, according to military historian J. Michael Wenger. After Upton's death, there are only 15 still alive.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 27
US to send $1.25 billion in weapons to Ukraine, pushing to g...
WorldDec. 27
What Snoop wants: Arizona Bowl gives NIL opportunities to pl...
WorldDec. 27
AP PHOTOS: Portraits of former Syrian rebels now soldiers
WorldDec. 27
Sinkhole in New Jersey keeps I-80 closed after a section col...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missing dog returned to family home and rang the doorbell
WorldDec. 27
Missing dog returned to family home and rang the doorbell
An online debate over foreign workers in tech shows tensions in Trump's political coalition
WorldDec. 27
An online debate over foreign workers in tech shows tensions in Trump's political coalition
A 9th telecoms firm has been hit by a massive Chinese espionage campaign, the White House says
WorldDec. 27
A 9th telecoms firm has been hit by a massive Chinese espionage campaign, the White House says
Maryland sues maker of Gore-Tex over pollution from toxic 'forever chemicals'
WorldDec. 27
Maryland sues maker of Gore-Tex over pollution from toxic 'forever chemicals'
Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record
WorldDec. 27
Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record
Court rules Georgia lawmakers can subpoena Fani Willis for information related to her Trump case
WorldDec. 27
Court rules Georgia lawmakers can subpoena Fani Willis for information related to her Trump case
Customs agents seize 22,000 fake Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers shipped from Israel
WorldDec. 27
Customs agents seize 22,000 fake Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers shipped from Israel
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria Fighters Portraits
WorldDec. 27
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria Fighters Portraits
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy