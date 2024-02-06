All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 12, 2025

Wall Street opens higher after a report showing a welcome slowdown in inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street got some relief after an encouraging report said inflation slowed last month by more than expected, and stocks scraped back some of their sharp losses from recent weeks. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in early trading Wednesday, a day after it briefly fell more than 10% below its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 251 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.8% higher. Big Tech led the gains after being crushed by worries their prices had risen too high in recent years. Tesla, whose price had more than halved since mid-December, rose 7%

AP News, Associated Press
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street got some relief after an encouraging report said inflation slowed last month by more than expected, and stocks scraped back some of their sharp losses from recent weeks. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in early trading Wednesday, a day after it briefly fell more than 10% below its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 251 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.8% higher. Big Tech led the gains after being crushed by worries their prices had risen too high in recent years. Tesla, whose price had more than halved since mid-December, rose 7%

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs after another day of losses on Wall Street.

U.S. futures and oil prices were higher.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.9% in early trading to 8,014.58. Germany's DAX jumped 1.5% to 22,644.81, while Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.5% to 8,542.24. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up nearly 0.1% at 41,510.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% to 5,610.00.

Trump's escalation in his trade war is rattling global markets. Trump has upped his tariffs against Canadian steel and aluminum, prompting the Canadian province of Ontario to remove a surcharge that had enraged him.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 finished little changed, gaining less than 0.1% to 36,819.09.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.9% to 23,566.42, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2% to 3,371.92.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.3% to 7,786.20. South Korea's Kospi added 1.5% to 2,574.82.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stocks drooped on uncertainty about how much pain Trump is willing for the economy to endure in order to get what he wants.

“Trump’s tariff policies continue to have a destabilizing effect on markets, with investors left guessing as to which measures will either be added or walked back next,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Moves by Trump and comments by the White House on Tuesday didn’t clarify much. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The president will look out for Wall Street and for Main Street.”

The recent swings followed more warning signals flashing about the economy as Trump’s on -and- off -again rollout of tariffs creates confusion and pessimism for U.S. households and businesses.

Such tariffs can hurt the economy directly by raising prices for U.S. consumers and gumming up global trade. But even if they end up being milder than feared, all the whipsaw moves could leave U.S. companies and consumers unwilling to invest or spend.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 34 cents to $66.59 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 31 cents to $69.87 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 148.50 Japanese yen from 147.78 yen. The euro cost $1.0921, inching up from $1.0919.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 15
With Trump's zigzag actions on trade, March came in like a l...
WorldMar. 15
Starmer tells global leaders to 'keep the pressure' on Putin...
WorldMar. 15
One year after interpreter's scandal, Shohei Ohtani enters t...
WorldMar. 15
Pope enters fifth week of hospital treatment for double pneu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Russia and Ukraine launch aerial attacks amid proposed ceasefire talks
WorldMar. 15
Russia and Ukraine launch aerial attacks amid proposed ceasefire talks
Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce agreement is implemented
WorldMar. 15
Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce agreement is implemented
UK's Starmer convenes 'coalition of the willing' for second meeting to discuss Ukraine
WorldMar. 15
UK's Starmer convenes 'coalition of the willing' for second meeting to discuss Ukraine
Threat of tornadoes moves to US South after big storm unleashes winds and fans wildfires
WorldMar. 15
Threat of tornadoes moves to US South after big storm unleashes winds and fans wildfires
After Columbia arrests, international college students fall silent
WorldMar. 15
After Columbia arrests, international college students fall silent
A river ‘died' overnight in Zambia after an acidic waste spill at a Chinese-owned mine
WorldMar. 15
A river ‘died' overnight in Zambia after an acidic waste spill at a Chinese-owned mine
Critics warn staff cuts at federal agencies overseeing US dams could put public safety at risk
WorldMar. 15
Critics warn staff cuts at federal agencies overseeing US dams could put public safety at risk
Democrats confront limits of their minority power after bruising shutdown vote
WorldMar. 15
Democrats confront limits of their minority power after bruising shutdown vote
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy