All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 15, 2024

Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores

Walgreens plans to close 1,200 stores over three years to revive its U.S. business, with 500 closures set for this fiscal year. The move aims to boost earnings and free cash flow.

TOM MURPHY, Associated Press
FILE - A Walgreens store in Bradenton, Fla., is shown on Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - A Walgreens store in Bradenton, Fla., is shown on Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Walgreens plans to close about 1,200 locations over the next three years as the drugstore chain seeks to turnaround its struggling U.S. business.

The company said Tuesday that about 500 store closures will happen in its current fiscal year and should immediately help adjusted earnings and free cash flow.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. leaders said in late June that they were finalizing a turnaround plan for its U.S. business, and that push could result in the closing of hundreds of underperforming stores.

The company, like its competitors, has been struggling for years with tight reimbursement for the prescriptions it sells as well as other challenges like rising costs to operate its stores.

The Deerfield, Illinois, company also has been backing away from a plan to add primary care clinics next to some if its stores after launching an aggressive expansion under previous CEO Rosalind Brewer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Walgreens said in August that it was reviewing its U.S. healthcare business, and it might sell all or part of its VillageMD clinic business. That announcement came less than two years after the company said it would spend billions to expand the business.

The company started 2024 by cutting the dividend it pays shareholders to get more cash to grow its business. The drugstore chain then slashed its forecast for fiscal 2024 in June.

Walgreens shares jumped Tuesday in early-morning trading.

The stock had shed nearly two thirds of their value so far this year, falling to $9 as of Monday’s close.

Walgreens shares jumped more than 5% before the opening bell Tuesday on the cost-cutting move.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 17
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after strong earn...
BusinessOct. 16
Stock market today: Wall Street rises as tech stocks and oil...
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy