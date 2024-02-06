NEW YORK (AP) — The Waffle House restaurant chain is putting a 50 cent per egg surcharge in place temporarily due to the biggest bird flu outbreak in a decade.

The Georgia company said that the resulting egg shortage has led to a dramatic increase in its costs.

Bird flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, pushing U.S. egg prices to more than double their cost in the summer of 2023. And it appears there may be no relief in sight with Easter approaching.

The average price per dozen eggs nationwide hit $4.15 in December. That’s not quite as high as the $4.82 record set two years ago, but the Agriculture Department predicts egg prices are going to soar another 20% this year.

The Waffle House, well known as a place to get a cheap breakfast, said that its egg surcharge became effective this week and that it applies to all of its menus. The restaurant's two-egg breakfast, which comes with toast and a side, was listed at $7.75 on Tuesday.