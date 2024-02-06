All sections
WorldFebruary 4, 2025

Waffle House adds surcharge to eggs as massive bird flu outbreak leads to soaring prices

NEW YORK (AP) — The Waffle House restaurant chain is putting a 50 cent per egg surcharge in place temporarily due to the biggest bird flu outbreak in a decade.

MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
FILE - A Waffle House sign is shown in Indianapolis Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Isabella Volmert, File)
FILE - A Waffle House sign is shown in Indianapolis Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Isabella Volmert, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Georgia company said that the resulting egg shortage has led to a dramatic increase in its costs.

The Georgia company said that the resulting egg shortage has led to a dramatic increase in its costs.

Bird flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, pushing U.S. egg prices to more than double their cost in the summer of 2023. And it appears there may be no relief in sight with Easter approaching.

The average price per dozen eggs nationwide hit $4.15 in December. That’s not quite as high as the $4.82 record set two years ago, but the Agriculture Department predicts egg prices are going to soar another 20% this year.

The Waffle House, well known as a place to get a cheap breakfast, said that its egg surcharge became effective this week and that it applies to all of its menus. The restaurant's two-egg breakfast, which comes with toast and a side, was listed at $7.75 on Tuesday.

“While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived we cannot predict how long this shortage will last,” the company said.

The restaurant continues to monitor egg prices and said that it will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow.

Last month the first U.S. human fatality linked bird flu was reported in Louisiana. There have been 67 confirmed bird flu infections of humans in the U.S. since 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The H5N1 bird flu has been spreading widely among wild birds, poultry, cows and other animals. Its growing presence in the environment increases the chances that people will be exposed, and potentially catch it, officials have said, though it remains rare.

Health officials urge anyone who has contact with sick or dead birds to take precautions, including respiratory and eye protection and gloves when handling poultry.

