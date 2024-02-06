ATLANTA (AP) — The Justice Department appears poised to take a very different approach to investigating voting and elections.

Conservative calls to overhaul the department by removing career employees, increasing federal voter fraud cases and investigating the 2020 election are raising concerns among voting rights groups about the future of the agency under Pam Bondi, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump who will face a confirmation vote later this week.

Bondi supported Trump's legal efforts to overturn the 2020 Pennsylvania election results, has reiterated his false claims about his loss that year and during her Senate confirmation hearing refused to directly state that former President Joe Biden won, saying only that she accepted the results. She pledged to remain independent.

“Nobody should be prosecuted for political purposes," Bondi told senators.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said after the hearing that he was struggling with Bondi’s responses to key questions.

“Pam Bondi has proved herself loyal to Donald Trump and wealthy special interests — and not the American people,” Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said in a Jan. 15 statement. “The American people deserve an attorney general who will protect their right to vote always, not only when it’s convenient or suits your political party.”

Bondi’s nomination is scheduled for a committee vote Wednesday. If confirmed to head the nation's top law enforcement agency, Bondi could significantly alter how the department perceives voting rights violations. Project 2025, the governing blueprint conservatives wrote for an incoming Republican administration, provides clues on how that might look.

The Justice Department has historically targeted voter suppression efforts or state laws that could disenfranchise certain groups. But Project 2025's authors view the agency as having “lost its way,” failing to investigate and prosecute election-related crimes such as voter fraud.

It says the department should have investigated election officials for actions taken during the 2020 election, even though there is no evidence of any widespread fraud and the results were confirmed through multiple recounts, reviews and audits.

The report calls out Pennsylvania’s former chief election official as someone who should have been investigated for potential violations of federal law and envisions the criminal division — rather than the department's civil division — as handling prosecutions of election-related crimes. Courts across the nation, including in Pennsylvania, turned away dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump allies seeking to overturn the 2020 results.

During her Jan. 15 committee hearing, Bondi was asked whether she would uphold the nation’s voting and civil rights laws. She said she would, but the discussion quickly moved on.