LONDON (AP) — It’s called the Voice of America — a storied news outlet that has promised “the truth” since it first broadcast stories about democracy into Nazi Germany during World War II. Now, it’s the voice of a country in which a majority of voters chose incoming presidentDonald Trump, a man famous for insistingthe truth is what he says it is.

What VOA will tell the world about the United States and democracy during a second Trump administration depends heavily on the once and future president. Trump has jolted foreign leaders with statements about somehow adding Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal to the United States. He wants to project America — and himself — as dominant. And fighting independent reporting that conflicts with this goal — what he considers “fake news” — is one of Trump’s signatures.

During the first Trump administration, his targets included Voice of America in an uglychapter that included firings, a lawsuit, whistleblowers and a federal investigation. Media experts and current and former VOA journalists see this history potentially repeating itself in a landscape of creeping autocracy, rampant misinformation and Russian propaganda..

“I expect that VOA will be put under intense pressure to promote the USA. This seems likely to involve ... only selecting news that paints the country in a positive light,” Kate Wright, associate professor of media and politics at the University of Edinburgh, wrote in an email. Trump, she predicted, will try to correct supposedly “liberal bias” at VOA. “The risk is that this will push journalists to create false balance — treating perspectives or statements as equally valid when they are not.”

This time, Trump knows where the levers of power lie. He is poised to test Voice of America’s statutory “firewall” that protects its editorial operations from interference by any government official. Trump and Kari Lake, his choice to lead the newsgathering organization, have been clear about their intent to “reform the media” in a series of statements that have rattled many of VOA’s 2,000 employees and delighted Trump’s fans.

Lake said in an interview published Thursday that her job won’t be to turn VOA into “Trump TV.”

“But it’s also not our job to go in there and unduly criticize President Trump,” she told The Epoch Times. “I just want to see fair coverage."

Already, Trump’s nomination of Lake has resurrected a question that has shadowed Voice of America from its founding: Can a $260 million, government-funded news outlet ever really operate independently?

The law sets it up that way. President Gerald Ford signed VOA’s charter in 1976. Congress tightened its editorial protections in 1994 and did so again in 2020, after a federal judge ruled that a Trump appointee had infringed on the editorial independence and First Amendment rights of VOA journalists.

That was the clear intent from the first words anyone ever heard from the outlet, when the voice of William Harlan Hale beamed a message into Nazi Germany in 1942. “The news may be good. The news may be bad,” Hale announced, in German. “We shall tell you the truth.” That approach carried the outlet through World War II. It survived hearings in 1953 on allegations that VOA journalists were communist sympathizers.

“Unlike Soviet broadcasts, the Voice of America is not only committed to telling its country’s story, but also remains faithful to those standards of journalism that will not compromise the truth,” President Ronald Reagan said at VOA’s 40th anniversary celebration in 1982. Within a decade, Voice of America was broadcasting inside Russia 24-7.

“If you were interested in hearing something different from propaganda, you would seek out these voices,” said Mark Pomar, head of the Russian Service for VOA in the 1980s and the author of “Cold War Radio.”