Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viola Davis became one of Hollywood's most revered actors through an array of powerful roles, from “ Fences ” to “ The Woman King,” and now her decorated career has earned her one of the Golden Globes' highest honors.

Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 82nd annual awards ceremony on Jan 5, the Golden Globes announced Wednesday morning. The actor has won praise for a string of compelling characters in films such as “The Help,” “ Ma Rainey's Black Bottom ” and “Doubt,” while captivating TV audiences through the legal thriller drama “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne called Davis a “luminary," and expressed admiration for the actor's dedication to her craft and impact on the industry.

"Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award,” Hoehne said.

The DeMille Award has been bestowed to 69 of Hollywood's greatest talents. Past recipients include Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand and Sidney Poitier.