PARIS (AP) — The final tally for Victor Wembanyama's trip in Paris: two games, 50 points, 23 rebounds, eight assists, six blocks, two courts dedicated, one trip to the Eiffel Tower, a Fashion Week appearance, a Champions League match attended and about a million high-fives.

And one win. It wasn't the two he wanted from this homecoming. But there were a slew of other moments to make this trip back to Paris worth remembering.

“This week was amazing,” Wembanyama said. “I was just seeing my family. I'm not trying to get emotional, but everybody did their job to making this week incredible.”

Saturday's outcome wasn't what he wanted: Indiana 136, San Antonio 98 was the final, with Tyrese Haliburton scoring 28 for the Pacers. But at least one thing was to Wembanyama's liking, sort of. He noted during the Olympics that the French are very passionate about their national anthem, and that when it's performed before sporting events the fans tend to drown out the performer by singing it themselves.

That wasn't exactly the case on Thursday, when the Spurs-Pacers series began. Wembanyama's appeal was evidently heard by the French over the next 48 hours; the voices from the stands were much louder on Saturday. It still wasn't exactly what he wanted, but it was better.

“I appreciate the effort,” Wembanyama said.

He and the Spurs landed on Monday, and he quickly took his team to a dinner and a shopping trip. Tuesday, he went back to his hometown of Le Chesnay and dedicated a pair of outdoor courts before appearing at Fashion Week. He was at a Paris Saint-Germain soccer match against Manchester City on Wednesday. Game 1 was on Thursday, the Eiffel Tower on Friday, Game 2 on Saturday, then flying back to San Antonio.

And there was a lot more on that itinerary.

“I can’t imagine what it was like for Vic to come back home and play,” Spurs guard Chris Paul said. “I know he was so excited. But it’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that. Every media outlet, every event, trying to see your family that you don’t get to see that often. And Vic is one of those guys who tries to sign every autograph.”