Victor Wembanyama plays 1-on-1 chess with fans in New York

Victor Wembanyama went to a park in New York City and played 1-on-1 with fans on Saturday. He even lost a couple of games.

Not in basketball, though.

Wemby was playing chess. And this wasn't on a whim: He knows how to play and even brought his own chess set.

Before the San Antonio Spurs left New York for a flight to Minnesota, Wembanyama put out the call on social media: “Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square park to play chess? Im there,” Wembanyama wrote.

It was 9:36 a.m. People began showing up almost immediately.

Washington Square Park is a known spot for chess in New York — Bobby Fischer among others have famously played there, and it's been used for multiple movie scenes featuring the game.