WorldFebruary 20, 2025

Victor Wembanyama expected to miss remainder of season after blood clot diagnosis, Spurs announce

San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder, the Spurs announced Thursday.

TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Team Chuck's Victor Wembanyama dunks against Team Shaq's Damian Lillard during the championship game of the 74th NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Team Chuck's Victor Wembanyama dunks against Team Shaq's Damian Lillard during the championship game of the 74th NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, left, dribbles past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, left, dribbles past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, dunks in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the NBA basketball All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP)
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, dunks in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the NBA basketball All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder, the Spurs announced Thursday.

It is a massive blow to the Spurs, who are contending for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The condition was diagnosed this week after Wembanyama returned from the All-Star Game, the Spurs said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

