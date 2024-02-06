All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

Veterans Affairs deems more than 130 occupations ineligible for Trump's deferred resignation plan

Most nurses, doctors and other staff caring for military veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs are not eligible for the Trump administration's deferred resignation offer, according to an email sent Friday by VA leadership to staff.

CARLA K. JOHNSON, Associated Press
FILE - The seal is seen at the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, June 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
FILE - The seal is seen at the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, June 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Most nurses, doctors and other staff caring for military veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs are not eligible for the Trump administration's deferred resignation offer, according to an email sent Friday by VA leadership to staff.

Nurses had been among those who received the original offer, but their unions had discouraged them from accepting, saying an exodus would directly and immediately affect the care of its 9.1 million enrolled veterans.

The new email, which was reviewed by The Associated Press, included an attached letter from VA's human resources department and a spreadsheet with a list of more than 130 occupations labeled “VA EXEMPTION REQUESTS.”

“It seems like it's almost everyone,” said Mary-Jean Burke, a physical therapist and American Federation of Government Employees leader. "We are trying to figure out who is eligible."

The occupations the VA deemed ineligible for the offer range from laundry workers and cooks to nurses, pharmacists and physicians. Those eligible, according to the VA's letter, include full-time probationary employees and possibly some employees who were going to retire in 2025.

“People are frightened (and) mildly stressed about the unusualness of it all,” Burke said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A VA spokesperson said the agency worked closely with the White House and the Office of Personnel Management to identify the occupations that aren't eligible for resignation program. “Exempting these occupations from the program will ensure VA continues providing mission-critical health care, benefits and memorial services to our nation’s veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors,” the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the deferred resignation program, which was orchestrated by Trump adviser Elon Musk. The judge ordered the Republican administration to extend the deadline until Monday.

Nurses for the VA — the federal government’s largest employer — comprise the biggest single group of federal workers, numbering more than 100,000 and accounting for 5% of all full-time permanent employees, according to an Associated Press analysis of personnel data.

___

Associated Press writer Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Hamas names 3 more Israeli hostages to be freed as ceasefire...
WorldFeb. 7
Trump administration orders federal agencies to provide list...
WorldFeb. 7
A Stradivari violin made in 1714 sells for $11.3M at auction
WorldFeb. 7
Trump official's directive tying transportation grants to bi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Recent aviation disasters cause fears about the safety of flying
WorldFeb. 7
Recent aviation disasters cause fears about the safety of flying
Flu season in the US is the most intense it's been in at least 15 years
WorldFeb. 7
Flu season in the US is the most intense it's been in at least 15 years
PHOTO COLLECTION: Ovechkin on track to break Gretzky's NHL career goals record
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: Ovechkin on track to break Gretzky's NHL career goals record
From ‘The Brutalist' to 'Wicked,' where to watch this year’s top awards movies
WorldFeb. 7
From ‘The Brutalist' to 'Wicked,' where to watch this year’s top awards movies
PHOTO COLLECTION: NHL Hockey
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: NHL Hockey
The Super Bowl three-peat eluded Bradshaw, Brady, Montana and Aikman. Now Mahomes takes his shot
WorldFeb. 7
The Super Bowl three-peat eluded Bradshaw, Brady, Montana and Aikman. Now Mahomes takes his shot
More GOP-led states seek to follow Trump's lead in defining male and female
WorldFeb. 7
More GOP-led states seek to follow Trump's lead in defining male and female
What is the International Criminal Court and how will Trump's sanctions impact it?
WorldFeb. 7
What is the International Criminal Court and how will Trump's sanctions impact it?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy