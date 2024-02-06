Reg Murphy, a renowned journalist whose newsgathering career included stints as an editor and top executive at newspapers in Atlanta, San Francisco and Baltimore — and who found himself the subject of national headlines when he survived a politically motivated kidnapping — has died at age 90.

Murphy, who lived on St. Simons Island, Georgia, died on Nov. 9.

John Reginald “Reg” Murphy was a Georgia native who early in his career covered state politics for the Macon Telegraph. He then worked as a reporter and editor at The Atlanta Constitution amid the civil rights movement. Murphy became editor and publisher of the San Francisco Examiner in 1975, then went on to serve as publisher at the Baltimore Sun.

As an editor, Murphy was inspiring, said Art Harris, a reporter at The Constitution who later followed Murphy to San Francisco, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “That was his magic. He inspired people by building them up. He was a gentleman and a gentle persuader. I never heard him raise his voice. Not everyone liked his decisions, but he didn’t let that dissuade him from making them.”

Murphy later served in senior leadership roles at the National Geographic Society, where he helped introduce new media technologies expanding the global reach and impact of its print and video platforms.

His reporting career took him across the globe, including to Russia, China, Japan and the Middle East, Mercer University noted in a 2023 article about Murphy, who attended classes there in the 1950s. In the U.S., Murphy stressed journalism's importance for the health of the country and communities.

“Journalism is, in my mind, sacred,” he said in an interview last year for Mercer University. “It is a sacred trust to tell the truth and to try to give people enough freedom to be able to find the truth and then to pursue it.”

During his time as editorial page editor at The Atlanta Constitution, Murphy became the focus of a gripping story in 1974, when he was kidnapped and held for a $700,000 ransom. The kidnapper claimed to be part of a militia group wanting to stop “the lying of leftist newspapers.”

Two days later, Murphy was released in a motel parking lot after the ransom was paid. Within hours of his release, his abductor was arrested at his home and the money was recovered. The man was later convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison but ultimately served nine.