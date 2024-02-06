All sections
WorldNovember 14, 2024

Veteran NBC host Craig Melvin tapped to replace Hoda Kotb for the first hours of 'Today' show

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran NBC host and news anchor Craig Melvin has been tapped to

MARK KENNEDY and DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
FILE - Craig Melvin appears on NBC's "Today" show in New York on Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Craig Melvin appears on NBC's "Today" show in New York on Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran NBC host and news anchor Craig Melvin has been tapped to replace Hoda Kotb as co-host of the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. hours of “Today.”

Melvin is a familiar face to “Today” show viewers. He currently hosts the show’s third hour and is the news anchor during the first two hours. He will continue hosting the third hour with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

“He’s been an integral and beloved part of our family," Libby Leist, senior vice president of “Today,” said in a statement. "From breaking news coverage in the field, to presidential interviews, to multiple Olympics and Super Bowls, Craig’s shown he has the talent and the range to cover all that we do here at ‘Today.’ And he does it without ever losing that Southern charm.”

Kotb’s last official day at the show will be Jan. 10. She announced in September that she was leaving “Today,” which generally runs third in the morning ratings to ABC’s “Good Morning America.” NBC News hasn't revealed the pick for Kotb’s other role, co-anchoring the 10 a.m. hour, which she does with Jenna Bush Hager.

“I’ve enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings and this is the latest,” Melvin said Thursday on air. Of Kotb and Guthrie, he said: “You guys are the sisters I never thought I needed.” And he said of Kotb — “you saved the show,” which, while hyperbolic, was a reference to her taking over hurriedly after the Matt Lauer scandal.

