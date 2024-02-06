LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Caesars Superdome may be the epicenter for the Super Bowl in New Orleans next month, but Verizon has a game plan to ensure the championship excitement stretches beyond the Big Easy.

Verizon will transform stadiums and venues across 30 NFL markets into a massive coast-to-coast event called FanFest on Feb. 9, the company announced Friday. The nationwide celebration will feature on-field access, live music, local chefs and meet-and-greets at each location with current and former NFL players such as Marshall Faulk, Jason Witten, Tiki Barber, Derrick Brooks and Thurman Thomas.

“This is a new way for fans to enjoy the Super Bowl” said Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, who will serve as a FanFest ambassador. Verizon customers can claim free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis starting Friday by visiting VerizonFanFest.com, with an option to bring guests to their city's experience. The events are anticipated to collectively draw around 150,000.

Manning, who was a New York Giants quarterback, called the cross-country experiences the “largest simultaneous Super Bowl party ever.” He believes the idea can succeed, likening the Super Bowl's broad appeal to the spirit of a national holiday.

“This is a chance to give fans a unique way to enjoy the whole day,” Manning said. "It's not just the game. It's music, food, having things for kids and families. It's about enjoying the experience while watching the game.”

Some of the local entertainment includes the Los Angeles Rams' Mariachi band and the Houston Texans Gameday presentation team along with appearances in select cities from deejays such as DJ Infared, DJ Jay Ejercito and DJ Split Second Sound.