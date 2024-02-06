All sections
WorldJanuary 9, 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado risks arrest by joining anti-government protests

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) —

REGINA GARCIA CANO and JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, third from left, stands with former presidents, from left, Vicente Fox of Mexico, Andres Pastrana of Colombia, Hipolito Mejia of the Dominican Republic, Jamil Mahuad of Ecuador and Felipe Calderon of Mexico at the presidential palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP PhotoRicardo Hernandez)
Former Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, third from left, stands with former presidents, from left, Vicente Fox of Mexico, Andres Pastrana of Colombia, Hipolito Mejia of the Dominican Republic, Jamil Mahuad of Ecuador and Felipe Calderon of Mexico at the presidential palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP PhotoRicardo Hernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Government supporters shout at opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who are protesting the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
Government supporters shout at opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who are protesting the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman cries during a protest by opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro the day before his inauguration for a third term, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
A woman cries during a protest by opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro the day before his inauguration for a third term, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Government supporters ride past opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who are protesting the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
Government supporters ride past opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who are protesting the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man wearing the phrase in Spanish "Fight for freedom" kneels during a demonstration by opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A man wearing the phrase in Spanish "Fight for freedom" kneels during a demonstration by opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro demonstrate the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro demonstrate the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Government supporters, right, argue with an opponent of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during an opposition protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
Government supporters, right, argue with an opponent of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during an opposition protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Security forces patrol past opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who are demonstrating the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Security forces patrol past opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who are demonstrating the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Venezuelan Tulio Rodriguez holds a wanted sign of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that reads in Spanish: "Reward. Dead or alive" outside the Venezuelan embassy in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, the day before his inauguration for a third term. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Venezuelan Tulio Rodriguez holds a wanted sign of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that reads in Spanish: "Reward. Dead or alive" outside the Venezuelan embassy in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, the day before his inauguration for a third term. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro display a Venezuelan flag during a protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro display a Venezuelan flag during a protest the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday left her hideout for the first time in months, risking arrest as anti-government protesters made a last-ditch attempt to stop President Nicolás Maduro from being sworn in to another term after a disputed election.

The protests are taking place a day before the ruling party-controlled National Assembly is scheduled to swear in Maduro to a third six-year term despite credible evidence that he lost the presidential election. Machado has called on supporters to demonstrate across Venezuela in order to force him out of office.

Machado joined demonstrations in the country’s capital, Caracas. She has not been seen publicly since appearing suddenly at the last major opposition protest in August.

Machado, a former lawmaker, won the presidential primary of the main opposition coalition last year before the Maduro-controlled Supreme Tribunal of Justice banned her from running for office. Her coalition then chose retired diplomat Edmundo González as a last-minute stand-in candidate for the July 28 election.

The Machado-González campaign collected tally sheets from more than 85% of electronic voting machines and posted them online, saying they showed González had won with twice as many votes as Maduro. That contradicted the results that electoral authorities loyal to Maduro announced after polls closed.

The U.S.-based Carter Center, invited by Maduro’s government to observe the election, has said the tally sheets published by the opposition are legitimate.

The National Assembly, which like all institutions in Venezuela is controlled by the ruling socialist party, is scheduled to swear in Maduro on Friday to another six-year term. In anticipation, Machado has been calling for mass protests to block that from happening.

Early Thursday, the normally bustling streets of Caracas were lifeless as schools, businesses and government agencies shuttered fearing violence, and riot police were out in force to try to quell any unrest.

By midday, there was a relatively small turnout for the protests. Venezuelans who’ve witnessed Maduro’s security forces round up scores of opponents and regular bystanders since the July election were reluctant to mobilize in the same numbers as they have in the past.

“Of course, there’s fewer people,” said empanada vendor Miguel Contrera as National Guard soldiers carrying riot shields buzzed by on motorcycles. “There’s fear.”

Those demonstrators that did show up blocked a main avenue in one opposition stronghold Thursday to shouts of “Freedom! Freedom!” Many were senior citizens and dressed in red, yellow and blue, answering Machado’s call to wear the colors of the Venezuelan flag. All repudiated Maduro and said they would recognize Edmundo González — Machado’s last minute stand-in on the ballot — as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Goodman reported from Miami.

