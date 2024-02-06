CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a third six-year term Friday despite international condemnation of his recent reelection as illegitimate, as his administration grows increasingly brazen in cracking down on opponents.

The country's legislative palace, where he was sworn in, was heavily guarded by police, military and intelligence officers. Crowds of people, many sporting pro-Maduro T-shirts, gathered in adjacent streets and a nearby plaza.

While Maduro's supporters were rallying, his opponents were expected to head to the streets after aides to a key opposition leader said that she was briefly detained Thursday following an anti-government demonstration in the capital, Caracas.

Here's the latest:

As Maduro's reaffirms control of military, opposition leader González is nowhere to be seen

As Maduro gave a speech to the Venezuelan military forces largely credited with keeping him in power, the country's opposition leader, Edmundo González, was nowhere to be seen Friday in the Dominican Republic, where he arrived on Wednesday. He held a brief press conference on Thursday before disappearing from the public eye.

While his wife was spotted at the hotel on Friday, González had not appeared.

On Friday morning, former Mexican President Felipe Calderón, who had traveled to the Dominican Republic in support of Edmundo González along with other Latin American dignitaries, announced they would hold a press conference about Venezuela’s opposition leader.

But as of Friday afternoon, no press conference had been held yet.

Earlier on Friday, Maduro made fun of González, saying in a mocking tone: “I'm waiting for him to arrive, I'm nervous.”

Biden administration extends temporary protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it is extending the temporary legal status to about 600,000 Venezuelans who fled the country for another 18 months. It cited “the extraordinary conditions that prevent eligible Venezuelan nationals from safely returning.”

The announcement came just minutes after Maduro was sworn in to serve a third six-year term and marks the Biden administration’s latest in support of Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, which faces an uncertain future under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who tried to sharply curtail its use during his first term as president.

Britain and Canada slap sanctions against Venezuelan officials

The U.K. imposed sanctions on 15 senior top Venezuelan officials, including senior officials with the electoral service and the commander of the armed forces, and called Maduro’s claim to the presidency illegitimate. The sanctions include a travel ban and a freezing of assets.

“Nicolás Maduro’s claim to power is fraudulent,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said. “Today’s sanctions send a clear message. The U.K. will not stand by as Maduro continues to oppress, undermine democracy, and commit appalling human rights violations.”

Canada also said it has imposed sanctions on 14 current and former senior officials that the government said “have engaged in activities that have directly or indirectly supported human rights violations in Venezuela."

Inauguration marred by lack of regional support

Few regional leaders – other than those facing their own human rights criticisms – traveled to Venezuela to attend Maduro's inauguration.

While countries like Peru said they recognized opposition leader Edmundo González, not Maduro, as Venezuela's rightful leader, other regional allies like Colombian leftist leader Gustavo Petro and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum were notably absent.

Venezuelan Opposition: ‘A coup d’état has been consummated against the rights of the people’

A coalition of Venezuelan opposition parties condemned Maduro’s inauguration, calling it a “coup d’état” against the democratic will of the people. It said in a statement that Maduro landed his third term through “brute force and by ignoring” the popular vote.

It maintained that opposition leader Edmundo González was the rightful president who won the July presidential election.

“We begin today a new stage in the struggle for the freedom of Venezuela," the coalition wrote. “We must make them feel our permanent and active democratic resistance, until the national constitution and especially the popular will is respected.”

US doles out new sanctions, boosts reward for information leading to capture of Maduro and top officials

As Maduro rails on foreign critics, the U.S. Treasury Department slapped a new round of sanctions on Venezuelan officials.

The U.S. sanctions were placed on the president of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Maduro’s transportation minister and state-owned airline, and high-level military and police officials which the Treasury said had “roles in carrying out Maduro’s repression and human rights abuses against democratic actors.”

The U.S. State Department also boosted its offer for information leading to the arrest of Maduro and his interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, to $25 million each, and placed a new bounty of $15 million for information about Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.

In 2020, the department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information on Maduro. It also imposed new travel restrictions on an undisclosed number of Maduro-aligned government officials who the U.S. believes undermined the electoral process and were complicit in repression.

Maduro claims compliance with constitution, criticizes US

In a fiery speech following his swearing in, Maduro claimed that his government has “complied with the constitution” despite little evidence that he won the election and international claims of fraud.

Maduro accused external powers of “attacking” Venezuela, taking digs at the U.S. government and foreign critics, and he promised to guarantee “peace and national sovereignty.”

“Today more than ever I feel the weight of commitment, the power that I represent, the power that the constitution grants me,” he said. “I have not been made president by the government of the United States, nor by the pro-imperialist governments of Latin America.”

Maduro accused the opposition of trying to turn the inauguration into a “world war,” but said they failed.

In the crowd celebrating Maduro’s inauguration was Presidents Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba and Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua – countries also facing international sanctions for democratic crackdowns. Top Russian and Chinese officials were also in attendance.