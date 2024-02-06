ROME (AP) — The Vatican has taken the first main step to implement Pope Francis’ wish that Belgium’s late king be beatified for having abdicated for a day rather than approve legislation to legalize abortion.

The Holy See’s saint-making office on Dec. 17 established a historical commission, made up of experts in Belgian history and archives, to begin investigating the life and virtues of King Baudouin, the Vatican said in a communique Saturday.

Francis surprised and even enraged some Belgians when, during his September visit to Brussels, he prayed at Baudouin’s tomb, denounced Belgium’s abortion laws as “homicidal” and announced he wanted to beatify the late king.

Doubling down on the issue during his in-flight press conference en route home, Francis called doctors who perform abortions “hitmen.”

In the days after, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called Francis’ comments “totally unacceptable,” and summoned the Vatican’s ambassador to Belgium to complain.

“That a foreign head of state makes such a statement about democratic decision-making in our country is absolutely unacceptable,” De Croo said during question time in Parliament, according to Belgian media. “We have no lessons to learn about how our parliamentarians democratically approve laws. Fortunately, the time when the church dictated the law in our country is long behind us.”

Francis has strongly backed the Catholic Church’s opposition to abortion and long equated it to murder or “hiring a hitman to solve a problem.” But his strong comments about abortion in Belgium only served to inflame an already troubled visit, given the Belgian church's wretched legacy of clergy sexual abuse.