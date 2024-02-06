All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 17, 2024

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy says he's committed to change after domestic violence arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “

ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
FILE - James Kennedy arrives at the season 11 premiere of "Vanderpump Rules," Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - James Kennedy arrives at the season 11 premiere of "Vanderpump Rules," Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “ Vanderpump Rules ” star James Kennedy says he is determined to make changes and seek sobriety after he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence for allegedly throwing his girlfriend to the ground.

“I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life,” he said Tuesday via Instagram, in his first public statement since the arrest. “I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward.”

Late on the night of Dec. 10, officers in Burbank, near Los Angeles, were sent to a residence after a report of a man and woman arguing, according to police records. A woman told officers that her boyfriend lifted and threw her to the ground.

Kennedy, 32, whose legal name is James Kennedy Georgiou, was arrested and released from jail after posting bail. The Burbank city attorney was to determine whether he would be charged; there was no immediate reply to an email seeking comment on whether charges are planned.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Authorities did not name the woman involved, but Kennedy is in a relationship with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Ally Lewber.

In her own Instagram statement on Saturday, Lewber said, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me. I’m okay and taking the time I need right now.”

Kennedy, the London-born reality TV star and DJ, has appeared on 10 seasons of “ Vanderpump Rules,” a Bravo and Peacock series based on the lives of workers at the swank restaurants of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Vanderpump.

The show is set to be rebooted with a new cast for its 12th season.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 17
At least 25 are killed and dozens are missing after an overc...
WorldDec. 17
Deadly violence in Nigeria linked to breakup of United Metho...
WorldDec. 17
Former Church of England leader resigns as priest after clai...
WorldDec. 17
A couple hundred North Korean troops killed, wounded in batt...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts face more time in space with return delayed until at least late March
WorldDec. 17
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts face more time in space with return delayed until at least late March
Prosecutors charge suspect with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO as an act of terrorism
WorldDec. 17
Prosecutors charge suspect with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO as an act of terrorism
Trump sues Des Moines Register, pollster for 'election interference' after inaccurate poll
WorldDec. 17
Trump sues Des Moines Register, pollster for 'election interference' after inaccurate poll
NBA announces All-Star tournament plan for this season: 4 teams, 3 games, 1 night
WorldDec. 17
NBA announces All-Star tournament plan for this season: 4 teams, 3 games, 1 night
About 3 dozen high-rise buildings in South Florida are sinking
WorldDec. 17
About 3 dozen high-rise buildings in South Florida are sinking
The winter solstice is almost here, the Northern Hemisphere's darkest day
WorldDec. 17
The winter solstice is almost here, the Northern Hemisphere's darkest day
Canada's prime minister faces calls to resign. Here's what could happen next
WorldDec. 17
Canada's prime minister faces calls to resign. Here's what could happen next
Trump’s lawyers allege juror misconduct in latest bid to get his hush money conviction dismissed
WorldDec. 17
Trump’s lawyers allege juror misconduct in latest bid to get his hush money conviction dismissed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy