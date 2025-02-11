PARIS (AP) — In his first big moment on the world stage, Vice President JD Vance delivered an unmistakable message: the United States under the 47th president has room for you on the Trump train — but it also has no problem leaving you behind.

Vance, speaking at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, hewed closely to President Donald Trump's “America First” outlook as he spoke of maintaining U.S. dominance in the surging industry.

He also pressed European nations to step back from “excessive regulation” of the AI sector that he said “could kill a transformative industry just as it’s taking off.”

“Now, just because we’re the leader doesn’t mean we want to or need to go it alone,” Vance said. “But to create that kind of trust, we need international regulatory regimes that fosters the creation of AI technology rather than strangles it. And we need our European friends in particular to look to this new frontier with optimism rather than trepidation.”

The message was centered on AI, but the tone and substance of Vance's remarks fall in line with a Trump administration that has been approaching policymaking — and it opponents — with the attitude that it's a juggernaut that will not be stopped.

Already, Trump has effectively shut down much of foreign aid through the United States Agency for International Development. He remains insistent that post-war Gaza will be taken over and redeveloped by the U.S. into a “Riviera of the Middle East,” despite Palestinians and much of the Arab world flatly rejecting his plans. He has also threatened to take back the Panama Canal and turn Canada into 51st state.

Vance's remarks contrasted sharply with the overall tenor and content of the summit, which was largely focused on protecting democracies from disinformation and promoting the use of AI technology for the public interest.

“The United States of America is the leader in AI, and our administration plans to keep that,” Vance said. “The AI future is not going to be won by hand-wringing about safety. It will be won by building.”

Early in his address, he knocked former President Joe Biden's administration for being far too risk averse and referred derisively to a speech that then- Vice President Kamala Harris gave at a summit two years ago.

“I'm not here this morning to talk about AI safety, which was the title of the conference a couple of years ago," Vance said. "I’m here to talk about AI opportunity.”

For Vance, the five-day overseas visit to Paris, and later Munich, for a pair of summits gives him an early chance to rub shoulders with world leaders and the titans of the tech industry.

But his boss threw a little shade at Vance ahead of the trip, telling Fox News that the vice president was “very capable” but that he wasn't ready to endorse him as his heir apparent in 2028.

“I think you have a lot of very capable people," Trump said. "So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early. We’re just starting.”