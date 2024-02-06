HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — At a former American air base in southern Vietnam, work abruptly stopped last month on efforts to clean up tons of soil contaminated with deadly dioxin from the military’s Agent Orange defoliant.

The Trump administration's broad cuts to USAID also halted efforts to clear unexploded American munitions and landmines, a rehabilitation program for war victims, and work on a museum exhibit detailing U.S. efforts to remediate the damage of the Vietnam War.

In addition to exposing thousands of people to health hazards, the cuts risk jeopardizing hard-won diplomatic gains with Vietnam, whose strategic importance is growing as the U.S. looks for support in its efforts to counter an increasingly aggressive China.

“It doesn’t help at all,” said Chuck Searcy, an American Vietnam War veteran who has dedicated his time to humanitarian programs in the country for the last three decades. “It is just another example of what a lot of critics want to remind us of: You can’t depend on the Americans. It is not a good message.”

Funding for the Agent Orange cleanup at Bien Hoa Air Base was unfrozen about a week after it was stopped, but it’s unclear whether funds are fully flowing or how they’ll be disbursed, with no USAID employees left to administer operations, said Tim Rieser, a senior adviser to Sen. Peter Welch, who drafted a letter to administration officials signed by Welch and more than a dozen other Democratic senators urging the continued funding of the programs.

Other programs remain cut.

“They have reversed a number of these arbitrary decisions, but we’re far from out of the woods and we don’t know how this is going to end,” Rieser said.

From foes to friends

The interruptions to aid come as the U.S. and Vietnam prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the 30th anniversary of the normalization of relations between Washington and Hanoi.

It was a slow road back from the war, which lasted some 20 years and saw more than 58,000 Americans, and many times that number of Vietnamese, killed before it finally ended in 1975.

Starting in the 1990s, the U.S. began helping its former enemy address wartime legacies like Agent Orange, a herbicide dropped from planes during the war to clear jungle brush, and which was later found to cause a wide range of health problems, including cancer and birth defects.

The two countries have since been increasing defense and security cooperation as China has become more assertive in the region. In 2023, Vietnam elevated relations with the U.S. to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest level of cooperation and the same as Russia and China.

Trump cuts foreign aid, alleging waste

On Inauguration Day, Trump issued an executive order directing a freeze of foreign assistance funding and a review of all U.S. aid and development work abroad, alleging that much of foreign assistance was wasteful and advanced a liberal agenda.

But Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Feb. 7 “underscored the department’s support for ongoing efforts to collaborate on the legacy of war issues,” in his introductory call with his Vietnamese counterpart, according to the Defense Department.

Twenty days later, the administration ordered all but a fraction of U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, staffers off the job and terminated at least 83% of its contracts and cut programs globally, including in Vietnam.

Rieser, who was retired Sen. Patrick Leahy’s foreign policy aide when the Vermont Democrat secured the original funding for Vietnam War remediation projects, said the idea that money was being wasted is “factually wrong.”

“Our foreign aid advances our own national interests, and if the Trump administration doesn’t understand that, it’s hard to know what to say,” he said.

Agent Orange cleanup funding resumed, but project's future is uncertain

A U.S. project to clean up the former Da Nang Air Base was successfully completed in 2018, giving rise to the Bien Hoa cleanup effort outside Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon.

The contamination at Bien Hoa, the busiest airport in the world during the war, was nearly four times greater than in Da Nang, with some 500,000 cubic meters (650,000 cubic yards) of dioxin-contaminated soil and sediment.

As of 2024, the province in which Bien Hoa is located had more than 8,600 people still suffering from Agent Orange-related health issues, according to local authorities.

Work began in 2020 on a 10-year project funded by USAID and the Department of Defense, with an estimated cost of $430 million overall. Soil with low levels of dioxin contamination were to be unearthed and taken to secure landfills, while highly contaminated soil was to be taken to short-term storage for treatment.

Workers have already excavated more than 100,000 cubic meters of dioxin-contaminated soil, with 13 hectares treated. Ground was to be broken next month on the construction of a system to treat the most severely contaminated soil.