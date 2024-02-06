US will keep protecting more than 2,000 Rocky Mountain grizzly bears

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will continue protecting about 2,000 grizzly bears in the Rocky Mountains despite opposition from Republican-led states.

Federal officials also said they would ease some restrictions as conflicts between bears and humans rise. Ranchers operating outside of designated grizzly recovery zones would be allowed to shoot the predators if they attack livestock or dogs. And state officials could be authorized to capture and relocate bears to prevent potential conflicts.

Protections will be withdrawn in states where grizzlies are no longer found, including California, Colorado, New Mexico and Oregon.

The changes announced Wednesday could be revisited under President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

The Associated Press obtained details of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision in advance.

Grizzlies are fearsome bruins that can reach 800 pounds (363 kilograms) and live more than 25 years. They've been protected as a threatened species across the lower 48 states since 1975. Officials during Trump’s first term sought to eliminate those protections, but were reversed in court.

Republican officials in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming petitioned the Fish and Wildlife Service beginning in 2021 seeking to reclaim state management of the grizzly population. That would open the door to hunts, although state officials have said those would be limited and not endanger the overall population.

Federal officials said they will work toward ending protections, but declined to offer a timeline.

“This reclassification will facilitate recovery of grizzly bears and provide a stronger foundation for eventual delisting,” Martha Williams, U.S. Fish and Wildlife service director, said in a statement.

Agency officials said they will take public comments on whether hunting could be used to relieve conflicts between people and bears. That would require an explicit exemption from provisions of the Endangered Species Act and would likely be challenged by environmentalists in court.

The public also can comment on the loosened rules for shooting bears that attack livestock.

The administration's action drew a sharp rebuke from Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, who worked on a prior attempt to remove protections for bears in and around Yellowstone National Park when he led the U.S. Interior Department under Trump.

“There’s no denying the Biden administration jammed this through with 12 days to go knowing it’s a blatantly political play to appease radical environmentalists," Zinke said. “Thankfully the political hands pulling the strings at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are about to be fired.”